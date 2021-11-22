Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings release date – latest news around Mexican docuseries

November has been a great month so far for true crime fans, with big shows like Tiger King 2 and Catching Killers arriving on Netflix – and it’s about to get even better thanks to Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings.

Directed by Roberto Hernandez (Presumed Guilty), this limited series looks at a Mexican case from 2015, in which four men were arrested for kidnapping after being involved in a car collision.

Read on for everything we know so far about Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings – your next Netflix true crime obsession.

Reasonable Doubt release date

Reasonable Doubt arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 23rd November.

What is Reasonable Doubt about?

The upcoming docuseries looks at four Mexican men who, after being involved in a car accident, were arrested on charges of kidnapping in 2015.

“A fender bender that turned into a kidnapping case leads documentalist Roberto Hernández to expose the truth behind Mexico’s flawed justice system,” Netflix teases.

Throughout the docuseries, Hernández disentangles the facts around this case and the four apparently unrelated men who he claims were unjustly imprisoned.

“Our justice system, instead of dispensing justice, managed to transform a minor traffic incident into a 50-year prison sentence and I think that is terrifying as a result,” Hernandez says in the show’s opening.

Reasonable Doubt trailer

Netflix released a trailer for Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings at the end of October. However, unfortunately for non-Spanish speakers, it does not come with English subtitles.

The video’s description does give us a bit more detail though, with Netflix writing: “The series shows the setbacks and the outcome of the drama that led to four innocent people being charged with kidnapping after a minor accident on a highway.”

Reasonable Doubt arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 23rd November.