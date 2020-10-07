Some viewers thought that his high standards were acceptable if you were paying for a butler-serviced apartment. In fact, forget decorating it with petals and crack on with the ironing.

There was even a smidgen of sympathy for Sean as he related stories of high-maintenance guests.

A viewer tweeted: "If you get upset because you can’t get a particular colour silk sheets or goat’s milk you need to have a serious word with yourself."

Sean checked in on a wealthy guest in their suite, who was in something of a crisis.

Savoy Grill Maitre d' Thierry, meanwhile, was still reeling from Chef Ramsay's visit but was frantically retraining his front-of-house staff to get them ready to serve hundreds of guests taking advantage of the £95 six-course taster menu on 14th February.

Marily Monroe even popped by. Well, a Marilyn lookalike by the name of Suzie Kennedy. And the oysters were up to the standard she expects.

The Savoy left a bitter taste for some, but for others they were ready to sample its luxury again.

"After a career involving many business lunches and much formality, I'm really not into upscale hotels and restaurants, but I'd definitely go back to @TheSavoyLondon. It's unfussy luxury. It's lovely, but friendly," said one viewer.

Junior florist Mary-Kate's struggle with her allergy to flowers continued to elicit sympathy from viewers, especially when she managed to somehow get a thorn in her mouth.

She and her boss, Belinda, were preparing £20,000 worth of flowers for the coming Valentine's events. But many of them seemed to wind up decoratively on the floor... or on the bed.. or in the bath.

A young man had hired a suite in The Savoy with river views for the afternoon to propose to his girlfriend, with more scattered rose petals.

A viewer tweeted: "#thesavoy for ten thousand pounds a night you would be gutted if your proposal got turned down #love".

Fortunately her answer was in the affirmative.

A guest said, ominously: "2020 will be a good year."

Little did they know! However, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, we have the delights of the BAFTA Film Awards to look forward to and some top-drawer celebrities on next Wednesday's episode, as The Savoy continues on ITV.

