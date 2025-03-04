Jackson's estate denied the accusations in 2019, at the time of the original documentary's release.

According to its official synopsis, the second film captures Robson and Safechuck’s "ongoing legal battle, the resulting personal toll and the backlash they faced from Jackson's global fan base".

The trailer for Leaving Neverland 2 can be found below:

In the UK, the documentary will air on Channel 4, but those looking to watch from the United States will be able to find it on an official upload publicly available on the YouTube channel Real Stories.

HBO served as the international distribution partner for the first documentary, sparking a legal battle with Jackson's estate over a non-disparagement clause the network signed in 1992 while securing the rights to a special depicting his world tour for Dangerous.

Director and producer Dan Reed said of the change in partners: "Premiering this film on YouTube is about breaking down barriers to access.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"Traditional platforms can only reach so many people, but YouTube offers an opportunity for this story to be seen by audiences on their own terms as it’s freely available... This release marks a significant step forward in how important documentaries can be shared and discussed at scale."

Leaving Neverland 2 is being released in the same year as a big-budget biopic about Jackson's life and career, simply titled Michael, which is scheduled for release in October and stars the musician's nephew, Jaafar.

Leaving Neverland 2 is coming soon to Channel 4. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.