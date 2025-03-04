Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland 2 gets first trailer
The 40-second teaser reintroduces accusations against the singer, which his estate denies.
Channel 4 has released the first trailer for Michael Jackson follow-up documentary Leaving Neverland 2.
The first film centred on Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused Jackson of sexually abusing them, starting when they were seven and 11 years old. Jackson died in 2009.
Jackson's estate denied the accusations in 2019, at the time of the original documentary's release.
According to its official synopsis, the second film captures Robson and Safechuck’s "ongoing legal battle, the resulting personal toll and the backlash they faced from Jackson's global fan base".
The trailer for Leaving Neverland 2 can be found below:
In the UK, the documentary will air on Channel 4, but those looking to watch from the United States will be able to find it on an official upload publicly available on the YouTube channel Real Stories.
HBO served as the international distribution partner for the first documentary, sparking a legal battle with Jackson's estate over a non-disparagement clause the network signed in 1992 while securing the rights to a special depicting his world tour for Dangerous.
Director and producer Dan Reed said of the change in partners: "Premiering this film on YouTube is about breaking down barriers to access.
"Traditional platforms can only reach so many people, but YouTube offers an opportunity for this story to be seen by audiences on their own terms as it’s freely available... This release marks a significant step forward in how important documentaries can be shared and discussed at scale."
Leaving Neverland 2 is being released in the same year as a big-budget biopic about Jackson's life and career, simply titled Michael, which is scheduled for release in October and stars the musician's nephew, Jaafar.
