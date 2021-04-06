Netflix announces first docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production company

Netflix has announced a new docuseries titled Heart of Invictus – the first series from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production company Archewell Productions.

The series will explore the “human stories and resilient spirit” of the Invictus Games, following competitors as they train for the next event in The Hague in 2022.

Heart of Invictus will be helmed by The White Helmets director Orlando von Einsiedel and will follow a number of competitors over several episodes, with more details to be announced in due course.

The Invictus Games were set up in 2014 and allow service members who’ve suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses to compete in a range of sporting events including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing.

Prince Harry has himself played a major role in the history of the games and will appear on screen in the series as well as serving as an executive producer.

Speaking about the series, he said, “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve.

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

It was revealed last September that Prince Harry and Megan had signed a deal with Netflix to produce films, series, documentaries and children’s TV shows through their then-untitled production company.

Later that month it was revealed that the couple had “several projects in development” with the streamer, including an “innovative nature docuseries” and an “animated series that celebrates inspiring women”.