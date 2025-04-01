"I think audiences should believe in the power of their voices when they see injustice," Garbus told Tudum. "These family members were never going to give up. They knew there was a need to shake the establishment to get attention for this case."

But who is the key suspect in the case and has anyone been found guilty of the crimes? Read on to learn more about the harrowing case.

What were the Gilgo Beach serial killings?

Melissa Barthelemy. Netflix

The Gilgo Beach serial killings were a series of murders that took place from 1993 to 2011. In 2010, many of the victims' remains were found during a police search in the Gilgo area following the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert.

All of the women who went missing and were murdered were in their 20s, worked as sex workers and had gone to meet a client before they disappeared - something that linked each of them together.

Who is the suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders?

In 2023, then 59-year-old Rex Heuermann was arrested and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

The following year, he was named the prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes and was charged with her murder.

And in June 2024, he was also charged with the murders of Sandra Costilla and Jessica Costilla.

Then, in December 2024, Heuermann was charged with the murder of Valerie Mack.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges ahead of the trial.

Where is Rex Heuermann now?

Rex Heuermann. James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images

Rex Heuermann is being held without bail at the Riverhead Correctional Facility in Suffolk County while he awaits trial.

"He's been very compliant. There haven’t been any issues," the Suffolk County Sheriff told People.

