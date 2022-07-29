The other remaining candidate for Prime Minister, foreign secretary Liz Truss, has so far refused an interview.

Former chancellor and Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has agreed to be interviewed by journalist Andrew Neil as the fight to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson wages on.

Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz announced the interview on social media and said: “Delighted that Rishi Sunak has agreed to sit down for [a] half-hour live interview with Andrew Neil on Channel 4 on Friday evening. Still hoping that Liz Truss may decide to do the same”.

Louisa Compton, head of news and current affairs and specialist factual and sport at Channel 4, said: “After the success of our first audience debate we’re delighted that Rishi Sunak has confirmed he will be interviewed by Andrew Neil on Channel 4.

“We hope that Liz Truss also now agrees – and allows the British public to better understand what she stands for.”

Following the announcement about the interview, Sunak hit out at Truss and tweeted: “Just me then?” with a winking emoji.

Sunak and Truss went head-to-head in a debate on Monday night (25th July) on the BBC, where they were quizzed by Sophie Raworth on policy issues including tax cuts, climate change and inflation.

Both candidates are set to face each other in another debate on Sky News TV on 4th August 2022, hosted by Kay Burley.

They will then attend a series of hustings across the UK where they will be questioned by Conservative members, before they vote for which one of the two they want to be leader.

The new Prime Minister will be revealed on 5th September 2022.

What time is the Andrew Neil interview with Rishi Sunak on Channel 4?

The Andrew Neil Show Channel 4

Andrew Neil will interview Rishi Sunak on Friday, July 29, from 7.30 pm until 8 pm.

This The Andrew Neil Show special, which will see Sunak face questions on his policies and principles, will air live on Channel 4.

The Andrew Neil Show is a half-hour weekly programme which sees Neil conducting interviews with big names from across the political spectrum, while he also gives his own individual take on the biggest issues of our times.

The show has so far seen guests including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Mick Lynch and David Miliband.

