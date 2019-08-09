The set is a miniature brick construction of the Central Perk coffee shop where the gang would hang out in the show. If you're a real Friends addict, you'll also have noticed that all of the character figurines are modelled on the stars' looks from the first season.

If you're asking us, miniature Ross bears the strongest resemblance to the real-life David Schwimmer.

The Friends set was commissioned as part of the Lego Ideas program, in which creators submit builds to the website, and, if they receive 10,000 votes from the community, they will be considered for retail purposes. This one made it through, for obvious commercial reasons.

The set retails at £64.99, and comprises of 1070 pieces. It will be available from the Lego website from the 1st of September.