King Gary confirms series 2 air date with first-look image as Tom Davis teases “ambitious” storylines

King Gary will return to BBC One with series two later this month, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

Advertisement

The comedy, starring and created by Tom Davis, will return on Friday 30th July at 9:30pm on BBC One, with the full boxset arriving on BBC iPlayer later that night.

The BBC announced the news with a brand new first-look image, showing the King family in the woods in their hunting gear, posing for an outdoor family portrait.

Davis and his co-creator James De Frond told RadioTimes.com: “Following the incredible response for King Gary so far, we’re buzzing to be back.

“It’s been great bringing back some of our favourite characters and throwing some new faces into the mix. We’ve been more ambitious with the storylines for this new series, we’ve been to some amazing locations and shot the royal wedding of the year. And all during a pandemic. We hope everyone loves it as much as we’ve loved making it.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The upcoming series will see Gary and the love of his life Terri (Detectorists’ Laura Checkley) try to tie the knot, while Stuart (Romesh Ranganathan) and Gary team up to take on a common enemy in the shape of their nightmare new neighbour Aaron. Meanwhile, Terri sets her sights on matchmaking Stuart with her friend Alison.

The Fast Show’s Simon Day, Him & Her’s Camille Coduri and Humans star Neil Maskell will also be returning for series two, while newcomers Morgan Watkins (Bulletproof) and Lily Brazier (People Just Do Nothing) will be introduced as new characters.

Advertisement

King Gary series 2 begins on Friday 30th July at 9:30pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.