James Corden to bring back Gavin & Stacey's Smithy
The tracksuit wearing Essex lad is set to make another comedy appearance for Comic Relief
In what is fast becoming a Red Nose Day tradition, James Corden is set to revive his Gavin & Stacey alter ego Smithy for a Comic Relief sketch.
The plumber from Billericay – who was Gavin's best friend in the hit BBC comedy – will make his third consecutive Comic Relief appearance on BBC1 tonight, although exactly what he will be doing remains a mystery.
In 2009, Smithy gave the England football team an inspirational pep talk and two years later he was drafted in to 'save' Comic Relief in a star studded sketch featuring the likes of Keira Knightley, George Michael, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Daley, Justin Bieber, Gordon Brown, Seb Coe, Rupert Grint, Davina McCall, Dermot O'Leary and JLS.
Watch Smithy's last Comic Relief appearance:
Comic Relief: Funny for Money starts tonight at 7:00pm on BBC1