The Good Place follows garbage human being Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) from the moment she arrives in the after-life and finds herself in the heavenly 'Good Place', where she is welcomed by immortal being Michael (Ted Danson). She soon realises that this is a case of mistaken identity, but decides to cover up the truth to avoid being sent to the 'Bad Place'.

As she tries to hide her shady past and become a better and more ethical person, she teams up with decision-phobic philosopher Chidi (William Jackson Harper), name-dropping do-gooder Tahani (Jameela Jamil), stoner petty crook Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Siri-like artificial being Janet (D'Arcy Carden).

Jamil tweeted: "This is WILD. 10 years ago this month, I started as a youth presenter on E4 and Kristen Bell was one of my first interviews. So excited to be back at E4 in this new and extremely weird way!"

The show is now in its third season, so E4 viewers will have plenty to catch up on when the show arrives on 13th December.

The Good Place is available on Netflix now – and on E4 from 13th December at 9pm