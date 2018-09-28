Meet the cast of The Good Place season 3

A quick-witted comedy like no forking other, The Good Place returns for a new series on Netflix on September 28, following the further adventures of Eleanor Shellstrop as she navigates her way around a topsy-turvy alternate world of ethics and moral judgement.

Advertisement

With all the old favourites thought to be returning, a few new faces will be popping up to make The Good Place their home this season.

Here are all the characters you need to meet – and the actors who play them.

Spoilers for Season 1 and Season 2 of The Good Place ahead!

Kristen Bell plays Eleanor Shellstrop

A boozy, narcissistic saleswoman from Arizona who entered the ‘Good Place’ by accident, Eleanor has since attempted to reform her moral code in order to win herself a rightful place among her peers.

In the season 2 finale, we see Eleanor placed back on Earth in a separate timeline in the hope she would have learned the error of her ways.

But as viewers see her descend into her old debauched habits, will we see Eleanor return to form once more?

Kristen, who plays Eleanor, has previously opened up about having to juggle Eleanor’s character flaws with trying to get the viewers at home on side.

Speaking to Vulture, she explained, “When I read a script and see an unlikable character, I wrap my brain around for ways to make her likable and force the audience to root for her. It’s a very fun challenge.”

Where have I seen Kristen Bell before?

Kristen first had mainstream success when she starred in teen detective drama Veronica Mars in 2004. The popular show saw Kristen reprise the role once more in the 2014 film.

However, many of us may have been introduced to Kristen when she starred as Sarah Marshall in raunchy 2008 romantic comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall, alongside Jason Segel and Russell Brand.

As well as a list of on-screen acting credits, Kristen is no stranger to voice work, having provided the narration voice for Gossip Girl and voiced Anna in 2013 Disney smash hit film, Frozen.

Ted Danson plays Michael

Who is Michael?

The supernatural architect of the Good Place, season 1’s epic finale twist revealed Michael to be a Bad Place demon who designed the world in an effort to make its residents torture each other.

However, by the end of the last season, Michael had learned the error of his ways, convincing the Judge to give Eleanor and the others to be brought back to life on an alternative timeline in order for them to have a second chance to see the error of their ways.

Where do I know Ted Danson from?

With a career spanning four decades, many viewers will recognise Ted from iconic sitcom Cheers where he played lead character Sam Malone. Detective drama fans may also recognise him as D.B Russell from CSI.

Almost as a mark of respect for his success, Ted plays a fictionalised version of himself in Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

As well as a varied television career, Ted has starred in several blockbuster films, most notably Three Men and a Baby and Saving Private Ryan.

Jameela Jamil plays Tahani Al-Jamil

Who is Tahani?

Born in Pakistan and raised in British high society, views have seen Tahani’s character evolve to be more than just an upper-class name dropper.

When it was revealed that Tahani had only performed her never-ending lists of good deeds to one-up her younger sister and make her parents proud, viewers saw a completely different side to her.

Despite claiming she would want to punch her character “in the t*t”, Jameela Jamil, who plays Tahani, now sees a more sympathetic facets to her personality.

“She’s much sweeter than when I first read her,” she explained to GQ. “You can see all of her insecurities.”

Where have I seen Jameela Jamil before?

While The Good Place is her first acting role, Jameela is no stranger to television, having been a presenter on T4 in 2009.

She is also a passionate advocate for women’s rights, using her Twitter account to criticise celebrities and brands for misogynistic posts and launched her own feminist Instagram account titled I Weigh.

William Jackson Harper plays Chidi Anagonye

Who is Chidi?

Described as Eleanor’s soulmate, Chidi was the ethics professor that tries to help Eleanor to become a better person upon learning her secret in season 1.

With Chidi and Eleanor sharing a kiss in the season 2 finale, Michael manages to reignite Eleanor’s passion for ethics once more when she is back on Earth, causing her to fly to Australia to try and find Chidi.

But will their reunion be as sweet as we hope?

Where do I know William Jackson Harper from?

The Good Place marks William’s first adult series where he is in the main cast, having previously starred in children’s series The Electric Company. He has also had one-off appearances in Law and Order and 30 Rock.

D’Arcy Carden plays Janet

Who is Janet?

Janet was initially introduced to the cast as The Good Place’s ‘personal assistant’, acting as a mine of information for its residents and providing them with whatever they desire.

After she is initially rebooted in the first season, she falls in love with Jason (Manny Jacinto) and the pair are married.

However, while she forgets all knowledge of their nuptials in the second season after her memory is wiped, she still harbours feelings for Jason, causing her series of glitches to worsen when she sees him with Tahini.

Where have I seen D’Arcy Carden?

D’Arcy has starred alongside Amy Schumer in her 2013 comedy Inside Amy Schumer, as well as recurring roles in Broad City and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Manny Jacinto plays Jason Mendoza

Who is Jason?

While he’s first introduced as a silent Buddhist monk Jianya Lu, the hapless Jason is exposed as an amateur DJ who dealt fake drugs to uni students in the first season. But while the rest of the cast is dismissive of his behaviour, love blossoms between him and Janet – before his memory is wiped and he falls for Tahini, of course.

What else has Manny Jacinto starred in?

While this is his first recurring role, Manny has also had small parts in Once Upon a Time, Supernatural and Bates Motel.

Mike O’Malley as The Guard

Who is The Guard?

A brand-new character who is joining The Good Place for its third outing, The Guard’s role was initially teased when the first two minutes of The Good Place aired at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year.

Guarding the door which connects Earth to the afterlife, the grumpy-looking figure was seen warning Michael about losing his powers, before scolding him for trying to take his key.

Who is Mike O’Malley?

Initially launching his career on kids’ TV channel Nickelodeon, Mike starred as Jimmy Hughes on sitcom Yes Dear until 2006. He was then nominated for an Emmy for his role as Burt Hummel in Glee, before guest-starring in Parks and Recreation.

Mike has also starred in a number of films, including 28 Days, Eat, Pray Love and Leatherheads.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste plays Simone

Who is Simone?

A second new face, Simone works at the university in Australia where Chidi now works after he was brought back to life in the season 2 finale. Upon being reunited with Eleanor, Chidi enlists the help of science professor Simone to see if ‘there’s anything wrong’ with him.

Where do I recognise Kirby Howell-Baptiste from?

Kirby starred as Elena Felton in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s fantastic Killing Eve, as well as working alongside Bill Hader in black comedy Barry. She also starred as Beth in Netflix TV series Love.

Advertisement

The Good Place season 3 hits Netflix on Friday 28 September