The hit sitcom follows young couple Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) as they tend to a dilapidated countryside home inhabited by the souls of those who once lived there across numerous eras of human history.

Button House is going to get a bit more crowded in Ghosts season 4 , when a new member will join the line-up of anarchic apparitions – although they may not stick around for long.

The show primarily focuses on eight particular spirits, played by the star-studded Ghosts cast, and they usually provide more than enough chaos for our hapless homeowners to contend with.

However, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Ritchie revealed that another would be joining the fun for an exciting season 4 episode, which takes its inspiration from a certain reality television juggernaut.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"We've got a new ghost that appears just for one episode. Like, a neighbouring ghost that the others didn’t know were there, and they all get really excited about him, but he's actually quite sort of dour," she explained.

"Anyway, they all get a bit obsessed with their new friend and then they all fall out about who he likes most."

Ghosts co-creator and star Jim Howick added: "The idea was based upon the height of Big Brother or those shows where someone new was introduced into the house, and then the inhabitants would flock around this new person and completely stifle them and want to be their best friend and want them to notice them."

It sounds like this particular ghost will be a one-time guest star in season 4, but interestingly, Howick politely declined to answer when quizzed on if any future spooks could be made permanent additions to the show's line-up.

Ghosts season 4 is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 23rd September 2022. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.