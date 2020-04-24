"But it's in the works," she continued. "Do you know what I mean? That sounds like a big tease but I'm being teased too here!"

The sitcom's main cast reunited, 16 years after the show finished, to raise money for The Actors Fund, which provides workers within the entertainment industry with financial support.

Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Dan Butler joined Peri via Zoom on Stars In The House – a charity web stream – to raise money for the actors' charity.

"It was great to see them. We see each other regularly but not always...I don't know the last time we were all together," Peri added. "Of course John's not there and that's awful, but it was good and for a really good cause."

John Mahoney, who played Frasier's father Martin, died in 2018 aged 77.

In November 2019, Kelsey Grammar confirmed that reboot is "ready to go" and could air this summer.

