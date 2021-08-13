David Walliams planning to launch new project with Matt Lucas “in the next year”
The Britain's Got Talent judge has revealed he's working on a new show with his Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas.
David Walliams is working on a new project with his Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas, the Britain’s Got Talent judge has revealed.
Speaking on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, airing tonight, Walliams said that he’s been trying to find time in the pair’s packed diary to develop something for their fans.
“We’re sort of meeting up and we’re gonna do something,” he said. “Matt is obviously super-busy because he’s got the Bake Off and he’s doing some other big, important things.
“So we’re gonna get together and hopefully do a new show, so we’ll see what happens. It’s exciting.”
When asked whether it would be a Little Britain sequel, Walliams said: “Well, I don’t know. I think it’ll be something new; a TV series.”
As for when we’ll get to see it Walliams added: “I don’t know, we’ve got to write it first. These things take quite a long time, creating lots of new characters and stuff, but hopefully in the next year or so we’ll hopefully get something on the screens.”
Walliams and Lucas created and starred in various sketch comedy shows for the BBC, including Rock Profile, Little Britain and Come Fly With Me.
Walliams went on to become a judge of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 and star in BBC One comedy Big School as well as his own sketch show Walliams and Friend, while Lucas took on the role of Nardole in Doctor Who and joined Noel Fielding as a co-host on The Great British Bake Off last year.
