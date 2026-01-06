❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Inside Tom Read Wilson's Grand Tour as Celebs Go Dating star continues his magnificent journey
From learning how to kiss the hand of a countess, to taking a dip in a chilly Alpine lake.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 6 January 2026 at 3:30 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad