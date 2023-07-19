2K Games aren’t resting on their laurels and nor should we, so let's bodyslam ourselves into the rest of the article to see what we can expect in update 1.13.

The WWE 2K23 update 1.13 has addressed a mixture of general updates that improve the stability of the game and its online mode and bug fixes to the visual glitches that occur during gameplay.

Those looking for a challenge will be glad to know that AI players are much tougher on the Hard difficulty setting – though the developers note it requires a new save for it to take full effect, otherwise you will be battling the old not-so-hard AI.

Preparations have been made, too, for the upcoming Revel and Wyatt DLC that is slated for launch on 19th July 18:00 BST, so hopefully there won’t be any hiccups spoiling the fun of playing as Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, Blair Davenport, Joe Gacy, Valhalla and Zeus.

Full patch notes for WWE 2K23

The full patch notes for WWE 2K23 update 1.13 are just below and can also be viewed along with all prior updates on the WWE 2k website.

GENERAL

Polish updates for multiple WWE Superstars

Various stability improvements

Added support for Revel with Wyatt DLC pack

GAMEPLAY

Addressed reported concerns related to the Mandible Claw 2 move

Addressed reported concerns related to the tag team finisher not displaying

Addressed reported concerns of rendering issues that would arise after getting pinned while using the rapid pin mini-game

Addressed reported concerns related to title belts missing during certain entrances.

Addressed reported concerns related to adjusting controller assignments during elimination match types

ONLINE

Online stability improvements

Community Creations stability improvements

CREATE

Addressed reported concerns related to display problems for the RAW Women's title when custom side plates were used.

UNIVERSE

Improved Overall Stability

MyGM

AI players tougher on ‘Hard’ difficulty level (requires new save for full effect)

AUDIO

Added Sami Zayn’s “Worlds Apart” theme song to Create An Entrance

MyFACTION

Patch 1.14 to follow and include additional card assets

