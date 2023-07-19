WWE 2K23 patch notes: What's new in update 1.13?
Find out what's cooking in the latest WWE 2K23 patch.
2K Games’ WWE 2K23 continues to see improvements and DLC packs adding to its already huge roster of wrestlers to the game, making it one of the most comprehensive games in the series – one that harks back to the golden age of wrestling games with titles such as Smackdown vs Raw. To see what’s new, we’ve listed the WWE 2K23 patch notes with what's new in update 1.13.
Released only back in March, it’s crazy to see how much the game has changed in such a short amount of time. Most of the complaints at launch have been fixed, thanks to the diligent efforts of the developers, and enjoying the bonkers ringside antics of WWE 2K23 has never been smoother - underscored by a slightly short but good soundtrack.
2K Games aren’t resting on their laurels and nor should we, so let's bodyslam ourselves into the rest of the article to see what we can expect in update 1.13.
What's new in WWE 2K23 update 1.13?
The WWE 2K23 update 1.13 has addressed a mixture of general updates that improve the stability of the game and its online mode and bug fixes to the visual glitches that occur during gameplay.
Those looking for a challenge will be glad to know that AI players are much tougher on the Hard difficulty setting – though the developers note it requires a new save for it to take full effect, otherwise you will be battling the old not-so-hard AI.
Preparations have been made, too, for the upcoming Revel and Wyatt DLC that is slated for launch on 19th July 18:00 BST, so hopefully there won’t be any hiccups spoiling the fun of playing as Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, Blair Davenport, Joe Gacy, Valhalla and Zeus.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full patch notes for WWE 2K23
The full patch notes for WWE 2K23 update 1.13 are just below and can also be viewed along with all prior updates on the WWE 2k website.
GENERAL
- Polish updates for multiple WWE Superstars
- Various stability improvements
- Added support for Revel with Wyatt DLC pack
GAMEPLAY
- Addressed reported concerns related to the Mandible Claw 2 move
- Addressed reported concerns related to the tag team finisher not displaying
- Addressed reported concerns of rendering issues that would arise after getting pinned while using the rapid pin mini-game
- Addressed reported concerns related to title belts missing during certain entrances.
- Addressed reported concerns related to adjusting controller assignments during elimination match types
ONLINE
- Online stability improvements
- Community Creations stability improvements
CREATE
- Addressed reported concerns related to display problems for the RAW Women's title when custom side plates were used.
UNIVERSE
- Improved Overall Stability
MyGM
- AI players tougher on ‘Hard’ difficulty level (requires new save for full effect)
AUDIO
- Added Sami Zayn’s “Worlds Apart” theme song to Create An Entrance
MyFACTION
- Patch 1.14 to follow and include additional card assets
Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.