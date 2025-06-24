Outright Games is best known for making kid-friendly games, often with a movie connection and co-op gameplay that can bring families together.

In terms of the cast, we know that Bella Ramsey (Ellie from The Last of Us) and Josie Sedgwick-Davies (who recently played Cilla Black in Doctor Who) will both be appearing, reprising their roles from 2023's Dawn of the Nugget movie (where they played Molly and Frizzle, respectively).

Interestingly, this game was previously announced as a collab between Aardman and Netflix, but the streaming service no longer seems to be involved. Netflix Games is not mentioned in the press release at all.

When we asked for clarity on this, the game's official representatives replied like so: "Partnering with Outright Games presents a fantastic opportunity for us to bring Chicken Run: Eggstraction to a wide range of platforms and consoles - spaces where we know our family audiences and loyal Chicken Run fans already are and love to play."

Indeed, there will be no shortage of platforms to play on, with Chicken Run: Eggstraction headed to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch (which means it should also run on Nintendo Switch 2).

The Chicken Run: Eggstraction release date will be in autumn 2025, although an exact day was not confirmed in this announcement.

The game has a stealthy top-down vibe to it, and the official press release describes it like so: "Chicken Run: Eggstraction follows the film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, with an exciting new story that continues the adventures of its feathered heroes as they work to save chickens from the evil nugget industry, where chicken-kind is still in danger!

"Take control of the Chicken Run characters, and embark on a mission to infiltrate five fortified farms and liberate the captive chickens.

"But beware, there are plenty of eggstra security measures in place that players will need to overcome to lead these fowl to freedom.

"From avoiding watchful security cameras and hawkeyed humans to hiding in traffic cones, players will be tested on their stealth, skills and strategy.

"Equipped for up to two players in local co-op, players can tackle this high-octane adventure alone, or team up with a friend to hatch a plan for success."

The game has been written by Larry Rickard, "one of Dawn of the Nugget’s contributors", which adds even more authenticity.

Also, we've been told that "players will discover new loopy poultry villains, along with a surprise cameo from the latest Wallace & Gromit film to spot".

As autumn nears, we'll be sure to keep you abreast of any Chicken Run news that wings its way into our inbox.

In the meantime, why not check out the trailer below for Chicken Run: Eggstraction?

