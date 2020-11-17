Animal Crossing New Horizons Winter update

So, what is in this latest update? Here is all you need to know!

First up then, here is what the creators themselves have to say about the update: "New seasonal events, Reactions, hairstyles, save data transfer, and more! Get ready to celebrate the heartwarming holiday festivities with the free Winter update, coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on November 19!"

To break it down in a bit more detail then...

More like this

Turkey Day

Thanksgiving in America means Turkey Day in Animal Crossing! Superchef Frankin will be on hand for a big old gathering in the plaza and you can help him out by gathering all the ingredients he needs to make the event a success!

Make sure you have completed the construction of the Resident Services or you will not be able to take part and get the gifts that will await for you for giving Franklin a hand.

Toy Day

Christmas is on the way and that means the return of Toy Day is nearly upon us! Holiday furniture recipes will be able to be crafted as the island starts to become more festive (shake decorated trees for the crafting parts for these). From 1st December to 25th December, toys can be purchased from Nooks Cranny while the Able Sisters shop will be stocked with new holiday-themed clothing items.

On the day itself, Christmas Eve, Jingle will be paying your island a visit and if you help him do his rounds, you will get a gift yourself – happy days for all!

Home storage limit upgrade

Cleared all your debt and got your home as large as it possibly can be? Well go and speak to Tom Nook at Resident Services and you will be able to make your home even bigger, with up to a whopping 2400 slots!

Visit Nook Miles at the Nook Stop terminal located in Resident Services and you will find six new hairstyle updates for you to use! Not only that, but nine new reactions will be available too!

Random island dream locations

The fun of nodding off and visiting another island in your dreams is getting a nice update. Soon you will be able to visit random islands as you sleep which will allow "new vistas of inspiration for island customisations".

And the rest

A countdown event to New Year will be starting soon so you can ring in 2021 in style (it's not like we'll be able to go to a big party in the real world this year). Before that though, at Nook Stop, there will be new seasonal items from December 1st and more seasonal items will be available from 26th and 31st December.

There will also be a new smartphone design to mark Pocket Camp’s third anniversary.

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles- or our list of all games confirmed for the Xbox Series X and all the PS5 games set for release.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.