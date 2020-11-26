Meet HRVY – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and singer

As we launch into Week Six of Strictly Come Dancing, the competition dials the heat up even further, with the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final starting to become visible in the near distance.

Advertisement

Among those in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up who will return to the dance floor this weekend is HRVY, who started the series strong but has had a little trouble keeping up with his rapidly improving competitors.

Following last weekend’s elimination, which saw Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe lose out to Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez in the dance-off, HRVY will be putting his best foot forward with a Couples’ Choice routine to Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay, as confirmed in the BBC’s list of Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances, which was released earlier this week.

HRVY and his professional partner Janette Manrara will be hoping to climb back to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after a couple of weeks of yoyoing.

Read on to find out all you need to know about HRVY – one of the contestants in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is HRVY?

Getty

Age: 21

Instagram: hrvy

Twitter: @hrvy

Job: Singer

Partnered with: Janette Manrara

HRVY first found fame on social media, posting music videos to his Facebook account – and he’s come along way since then, signing with a record label in 2017.

He’s released a string of singles so far, including big hit Personal which has amassed more than 250 million views on YouTube, while he also collaborated with Jonas Blue on his single Younger.

In the past he has supported a number of big name acts, including Little Mix and The Vamps, and later in 2020 he will release his debut album Can Anybody Hear Me?

Away from his music career, he has also done a spot of TV presenting, hosting the CBBC entertainment show Friday Download for its final three seasons between 2014 and 2015.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

HRVY’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Jive (8 + 8 + 9) = 25

Week Two: Viennese Waltz (7 + 8 + 9) = 24

Week Three: Cha Cha (6 + 7 + 8) = 21

Week Four: Salsa (8+10+9) = 27

Week Five: Tango (8 + 9 + 9) = 26

HRVY shot to the top of the leaderboard at the start of the competition, earning the first nine of the series with his energetic Jive, branded by Motsi Mabse as the “best first dance” she’d ever seen.

The YouTuber continued to dominate the Strictly scoreboard, landing in second place in Week Two with his Viennese Waltz to Ariana Grande’s Stuck With U, however his lower-marked Cha Cha bumped him down a few spots to fifth place in Week Three allowing for rising stars Ranvir Singh and Bill Bailey to fill his space.

He managed to pick himself back up, however, in Week Four, climbing up to the second place spot for his saucy Salsa.

Last weekend, he struggled to get into the swing of the Tango, admitting the dance hadn’t suited him well. Nonetheless, he scored a more than respectable 26 points and found himself fourth on the leaderboard.

This weekend, he’ll be hoping to get his sparkle back to full power when he and Janette debut their Couple’s Choice routine.

Does HRVY have coronavirus?

Not anymore.

The Strictly star HRVY confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus at the start of October.

However, he later revealed he is free from the virus.

Advertisement

Alongside several rainy photos, he Tweeted: “he’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now… thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I’m back, love you guys and see you all soon.”