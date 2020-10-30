Meet HRVY – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and singer

It’s been a whirlwind week for HRVY on Strictly Come Dancing, who found himself top with 25 points from the judges.

Taking the ballroom (and the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard) by storm with his Jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder feat. Ariana Grande, HRVY will be keen to impress once more.

Sticking to the Ariana theme, HRVY will perform a Viennese Waltz to Stuck With U (also starring Justin Bieber) with his professional partner, Janette Manrara.

He will be hoping to build on that impressive 25 points ahead of the first elimination, but the judges certainly think he has potential to get far in the competition.

Now HRVY has taking his first official steps on the dance floor as part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is HRVY?

Age: 21

Instagram: hrvy

Twitter: @hrvy

Job: Singer

Partnered with: Janette Manrara

HRVY first found fame on social media, posting music videos to his Facebook account – and he’s come along way since then, signing with a record label in 2017.

He’s released a string of singles so far, including big hit Personal which has amassed more than 250 million views on YouTube, while he also collaborated with Jonas Blue on his single Younger.

In the past he has supported a number of big name acts, including Little Mix and The Vamps, and later in 2020 he will release his debut album Can Anybody Hear Me?

Away from his music career, he has also done a spot of TV presenting, hosting the CBBC entertainment show Friday Download for its final three seasons between 2014 and 2015.

Does HRVY have coronavirus?

Not anymore.

The Strictly star HRVY confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus at the start of October.

However, he has since revealed he is free from the virus.

Alongside several rainy photos, he Tweeted: “he’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now… thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I’m back, love you guys and see you all soon.”

HRVY’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: Jive (8 + 8 + 9) = 25

HRVY and Janette raced to the top of the leaderboard in Week One with their stunning and energetic Jive.

Motsi Mabuse said: “I have to say this is the best first dance I have ever seen – ever, ever, ever! This was awesome… My thought is, where do we go from here? A great ending to a great show.”

Craig Revel Horwood was even a fan, calling the routine “absolutely spectacular”.

Training seems to have been going well for their Viennese Waltz as well.

