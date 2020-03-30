Exclusive: Bulletproof’s Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters return home to teach others to ‘Live Your Truth’

The two minds behind Sky One’s Bulletproof are seen returning to their old communities to give something back in a new clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com.

Advertisement

In the video, Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, who both co-created Bulletproof and star as cop partners Bishop and Pike, return to where they grew up, in the hope of encouraging others to find and pursue their passions.

“Many of the stories in Bulletproof come from the communities we grew up in – we always felt it was important to go back and support the places that made us,” Walters explains.

In the clip, both Walters and Clarke are seen reflecting on their own experiences and catching up with old faces as they urge those around them to “Live Your Truth”.

“I would always say to young people, never be afraid to be your own person and stick to your guns,” says Clarke. “If you do that, it can work for you – we’re proof of that.”

Love drama? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest drama TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

The second season of Bulletproof launched on Friday, 20th March. All episodes are available now via Sky and NOW TV, while the season is also airing episodes weekly on Fridays at 9pm on Sky One.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.