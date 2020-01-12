Who is Love Island voiceover man Iain Stirling?

With the first winter edition of ITV2’s Love Island just around the corner, many viewers will be keen to put a name and face to the distinctive voice of its Scottish narrator – comedian Iain Stirling.

Here’s everything you need to know about the comedian and presenter.

Who is Iain Stirling?

Iain Sterling is the Scottish stand-up comedian, writer and television presenter who acts as the resident voiceover artist for reality dating show Love Island. He provides the witty and occasionally savage commentary over clips of the islanders’ antics that can be heard each series.

He started his career as a CBBC presenter in 2009 alongside his puppet sidekick Hacker the Dog, and presented children’s programmes All Over the Place and panel show The Dog Ate My Homework, which won him a Children’s BAFTA in 2017.

Stirling started narrating Love Island on ITV2 in 2015, which raised his public profile as the show grew in popularity. He went onto compete in the eighth series of Taskmaster on Dave and currently presents the ITV2 gameshow CelebAbility, which sees a team of famous faces take on members of the public in a series of challenges.

Sterling recently released a book – Not F**king Ready to Adult – and is touring his stand-up show Failing Upwards this year.

Where have I seen Iain before?

In addition to his CBBC tenure, Stirling has appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, The Russell Howard Hour and Sky One’s Comedians Watching Football with Friends.

He was one of six comedians to feature on Comedy Central’s Comedy Bus, a series where each episode, one comic takes the others back to their hometown – which for Stirling is Edinburgh.

He has appeared as a guest on various episodes of Love Island: Aftersun – the reality series’ sister show.

How long has Iain been the narrator on Love Island?

Stirling has narrated Love Island since its first series in 2015. He did not narrate the 2005 version of the show, which was presented by Patrick Kielty, Kelly Brook and Fearne Cotton and cancelled after two series.

Caroline Flack presented the first five series of Love Island starting in 2015, however she quit the show after being arrested charged with assault by beating in December. Stirling’s girlfriend Laura Whitmore will replace her on the upcoming winter series in Cape Town.

How long has Iain been dating Love Island host Laura Whitmore?

Stirling has been dating Irish radio and TV presenter Laura Whitmore officially since August 2017. The couple have lived in their North London home together since December 2018 and share a dog named Mick.

Before landing her Love Island presenting job, Whitmore presented series 11 of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here: Extra Camp and took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. She currently presents her own show on BBC Radio 5 Live.