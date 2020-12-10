When is French crime drama Lupin on Netflix?
Everything you need to know about Lupin – Netflix's new crime drama starring Omar Sy.
If you watched Emily in Paris earlier this year and wished it had been a grittier, felony-heavy series focused mainly on a heist within The Louvre, then it sounds as though you’ll definitely prefer Lupin – the French crime drama arriving on Netflix in the New Year.
Directed by Now You See Me director Louis Leterrier, this Netflix original stars Jurassic World’s Omar Sy as a Parisian janitor who attempts to steal Marie Antoinette’s necklace from the Louvre to avenge the death of his father, who was accused of a crime he did not commit.
Loosely based on the adventures of Arsène Lupin, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming drama.
When is Lupin on Netflix?
This French heist comedy arrives on Netflix on Friday 8th January.
What is Lupin about?
Lupin follows Louvre janitor Assane Diop, whose life was turned upside down as a teenager when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit by a wealth family.
Inspired by fictional thief Arsène Lupin, Assane decides to steal Marie Antoinette’s necklace from the Parisian landmark to avenge his dad’s death 25 years later.
Who stars in the cast of Lupin?
The Netflix original adventure comedy stars Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World) as Assane, while Vincent Londez (Public Enemy, Into the Night) plays Captain Romain Laugier.
The rest of the cast features Ludivine Sagnier (The Young Pope), Clotilde Hesme (Regular Lovers), Nicole Garcia (Families), Hervé Pierre, Soufiane Guerrab, Antoine Gouy, Fargass Assandé and Shirine Boutella.
Is there a trailer?
Netflix released a trailer (dubbed over in English) for the upcoming French comedy at the beginning of December, teasing the car chases, intricate heist plans and plans for revenge to come.
