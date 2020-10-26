Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Unsolved Mysteries receives hundreds of tips on Lester Eubanks case after episode lands on Netflix

Unsolved Mysteries receives hundreds of tips on Lester Eubanks case after episode lands on Netflix

He has been on the run since 1973.

Lester Eubanks

Tips have been flooding in about the whereabouts of Lester Eubanks, a murderer who escaped prison and was featured in the second volume of Unsolved Mysteries.

Advertisement

He was convicted in 1965 for murdering 14-year-old Mary Ellen Denner in Mansfield, Ohio, and initially put on death row, before his sentenced was altered to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

He escaped in December 1973 when he was granted some brief time outside of prison to do some Christmas shopping, but exactly how he managed it has never been certain.

Authorities believe he is still alive and there are a number of theories which speculate on what his whereabouts could be.

Series co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer has told TMZ there have been hundreds of tips about the case since the Unsolved Mysteries volume two episode, Death Row Fugitive, was released.

Any credible reports are being passed to law enforcement for further investigation, which could help towards finally tracking down Eubanks after decades on the run.

Prominent theories at present include that Eubanks could living under a different name, perhaps in Alabama, where he was said to be living sometime around 2002.

Authorities have increased the reward for information leading to his capture, from $25,000 to $50,000, in the hopes that this could also help drum up some fresh leads.

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries has succeeded in bringing new attention to cold cases in the past, with an instalment from volume one leading to the reopening of the investigation into Alonzo Brooks‘ death.

Advertisement

Unsolved Mysteries is streaming now on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.

Tags

All about Unsolved Mysteries

Unsolved Mysteries
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
VASO premium glass straws

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get four VASO premium glass straws for just £9.99!

These straws are reusable, sustainable and recyclable, and deliver a pure taste

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Netflix original series Unsolved Mysteries revival

Unsolved Mysteries to get weekly podcast covering new unseen cases

John P Wheeler III Unsolved Mysteries

Who killed Jack Wheeler? All the theories behind Unsolved Mysteries’ case

Unsolved Mysteries review

Helen Daly Unsolved Mysteries review: Volume Two offers a new heart and poignancy to Netflix series

unsolved mysteries

How the creepy Unsolved Mysteries theme tune was made