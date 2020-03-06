Will there be a third season of Paradise PD? When will it be on Netflix?

Although it might not be as well-known of some of Netflix’s other animated fare such as BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth, police comedy Paradise PD has earned a cult following since its first season launched in August 2018.

And with the second season dropping on March 6th, fans will be eager to hear if they can expect a third trip to the small-town police department.

Here’s everything we know so far…

Will there be a third season of Paradise PD?

As of yet, it’s unclear whether we’ll get a third season – but we’ll probably have a better idea of what the future holds for Paradise PD a month after season two drops on Netflix.

The very earliest the streaming service tends to make decisions on a show’s future is 28 days after release of the later season. We’ll update this page with more news when we get it!

When is Paradise PD season 3 coming out?

If a third season was to be commissioned we’d probably have to wait a while until it hit our screens. There was an 16 month gap between season 1 and 2, so if that same timetable was to be kept this time around we’d be treated to a third instalment at some point in the second half of 2021.

Who is in the voice cast of Paradise PD season 3?

Of course while we’ll have to wait for confirmation, it seems safe to assume that a third season would retain he current voice cast, including David Herman (Kevin Crawford), Tom Kenny (Chief Randall Crawford) and Sarah Chalke (Gina Jabowski).

We can probably expect a few guest stars as well – keep this page bookmarked for all the latest announcements.