ChuckleVision returns to iPlayer after BBC is “inundated by requests” from fans following Barry Chuckle’s death

The final series of the well-loved children's show has returned to the streaming service, with the blessing of Barry's brother Paul

WAREHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Chuckle Brothers pose backstage on Day2 of Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle on July 28, 2016 in Wareham, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

The BBC has made the final series of the Chuckle Brother’s long-running children’s series ChuckleVision free to watch on iPlayer, after hundreds of viewers reached out in the days following Barry Chuckle’s passing asking for another chance to see the show.

A statement from the BBC on Tuesday said it had been “inundated by requests” to bring ChuckleVision back to the on-demand service, which it has now done with the blessing of Barry’s brother Paul.

“Barry was loved by both the audience and his colleagues at BBC Children’s,” said CBBC director Alice Webb. “He’ll be sorely missed by all who knew him. We hope by making the final ever series of ChuckleVision available that viewers old and new can enjoy Barry and Paul’s unique brand of kids’ comedy.”

On Sunday, Chuckle Brothers manager Phil Dale announced that Barry had passed away, aged 73.

“It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family,” he wrote in a statement.

“The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel.”

His brother Paul said: “I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.”

ChuckleVision ran for 22 years on the BBC and CBBC between 1987-2009. You can watch series 21 here on iPlayer now.

