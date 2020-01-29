James Bond No Time to Die full cast – new and returning characters list

James Bond: No Time to Die has confirmed who will be starring in the much anticipated (and hugely delayed) 25th Bond film.

Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 sees him living in the Caribbean, no longer part of Her Majesty’s service. “Bond is not on active service when we start the film, he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica,” said executive producer Barbara Broccoli. “We consider Jamaica bond’s spiritual home. He starts his journey here.”

Here’s who will be starring in the long-awaited film, No Time to Die, released in April 2020.

RETURNING: Daniel Craig plays James Bond

Who is Daniel Craig?

Confirmed to be his last outing as Bond, Craig has also starred in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Layer Cake, Steven Speilberg drama Munich and sci-fi western Cowboys & Aliens. He took over from his 007 predecessor, Pierce Brosnan, in 2006’s Casino Royale.

NEW: Rami Malek plays Safin, the main villain

Who is Rami Malek?

Malek’s inclusion, which had been teased for months, comes off the back of his Oscar win for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody. As well as his breakout role in Amazon Prime’s Mr Robot, Malek has also starred in Netflix cartoon Bojack Horseman.

Who is he playing in Bond 25?

“I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond doesn’t have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing,” Malek teased via a video link in April 2019.

The actor has since been confirmed to play a Bond villain, and has spoken out about seeking assurance from director Cary Fukunaga that his character wouldn’t be portrayed as an Arabic-speaking terrorist.

“It’s a great character and I’m very excited,” he told the Mirror. “But that was one thing that I discussed with Cary. I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out’. But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.”

NEW: Lashana Lynch plays Nomi

Who is Lashana Lynch?

While you may recognise her for her breakout role as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel, English actor Lynch started out in film Fast Girls and has starred in British TV series Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, The 7:39 and daytime soap Doctors. Her first US role was as Rosaline Capulet in Shondaland’s Still Star-Crossed.

Who is she playing in Bond 25?

Lashana Lynch’s character is called Nomi, a detail revealed by the actress via Instagram:

Reports have suggested that Nomi will be introduced as the new 007 in Bond 25, as the film finds our protagonist retired from the secret service.

According to a “movie insider” quoted in The Mail, “There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says, ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman. It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007.”

It’s a twist that’s got Phoebe Waller-Bridge written all over it. And we definitely know for the first trailer Nomi will definitely be some sort of Double-O agent.

RETURNING: Lea Seydoux plays Madeleine Swann

Who is Lea Seydoux?

Having first starred as a Bond girl in Spectre, French actor Seydoux has previously appeared in major Hollywood films including Inglorious Basterds, Robin Hood and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. In 2013, she received critical acclaim for her star turn in Blue is the Warmest Colour.

Who is Dr Madeleine Swann?

A French psychologist who first bought Bond’s eye in Spectre. The pair became romantically involved and she’s rumoured to be the cause of some heartbreak in this follow-up instalment.

Daughter to the elusive Mr White, Swann helped Bond track down criminal gang SPECTRE. However, in the process, she was taken hostage by Blofeld (see below) – fortunately, Bond rescued her.

RETURNING: Christoph Waltz plays Ernst Stavro Blofeld

Who is Christoph Waltz?

The German-Austrian actor is a favourite of Quentin Tarantino, known for roles in Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained – winning Oscars for both films. He’s also known for The Zero Theorem and Big Eyes, as well as his key role in Spectre. Since then, he’s appeared in Alita: Battle Angel, Downsizing and Tulip Fever.

Who is he playing in Bond 25?

Waltz is reprising his role as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, the SPECTRE chief and main antagonist of the previous Bond film. Previous Daniel Craig-era baddies Le Chiffre, Dominic Greene, and Raoul Silva were all member of SPECTRE.

Blofeld’s father, Hannes, adopted James Bond after he became an orphan. Feeling as if he’d been usurped, Blofeld killed his father and faked his own death.

Blofeld got the scar on his face after Bond and Swann blew up an explosive watch in his face.

NEW: Ana de Armas plays Paloma

Who is Ana de Armas?

Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas made a name for herself on Spanish language television before landing her big break in 2015 American thriller Knock Knock. She has since starred in Exposed, Hands of Stone, War Dogs and Blade Runner 2049. She will co-star with Daniel Craig in Knives Out.

Who is she playing in Bond 25?

Rumoured to be joining as Bond’s love interest, de Armas character goes by the name of Paloma.

NEW: David Dencik plays Waldo

Who is David Dencik?

The Swedish-Danish actor came to international attention thanks to his roles in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. He also starred as Uncle Boris alongside James Norton in BBC1’s McMafia.

Who is he playing in Bond 25?

Dencik is playing a character known as Waldo – a villain in the new film, according to a tweet from his cousin…

NEW: Billy Magnussen plays TBC

Who is Billy Magnussen?

You may recognise American actor Magnussen for roles in 2014 musical Into the Woods, martial arts film Birth of the Dragon and black comedy Game Night. He also starred in the award-winning USS Callister episode of Black Mirror, as well as Netflix horror Velvet Buzzsaw.

Who is he playing in Bond 25?

Details are thin on the ground, but Magnussen is rumoured to be starring as a CIA agent.

NEW: Dali Benssalah plays TBC

Who is Dali Benssalah?

A relative newcomer, the French actor has previously starred in French language film A Faithful Man and French crime series Nox.

Who is he playing in Bond 25?

Details of Benssalah’s role are yet to be revealed.

RETURNING: Ralph Fiennes plays M

Who is Ralph Fiennes?

Having joined the Bond franchise in Skyfall back in 2012, Fiennes is an accomplished British actor best-known for playing Voldermort in the Harry Potter series. He’s also played leading roles in historical drama The Reader and The Grand Budapest Hotel, and won critical acclaim and a slew of awards for his roles in 1993’s Schindler’s List and 1996 film The English Patient.

Who is M?

Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Mallory or ‘M’ is the head of the Secret Intelligence Service. Fiennes succeeded Judi Dench in the role after her characters untimely death at the end of Skyfall.

RETURNING: Ben Whishaw plays Q

Who is Ben Whishaw?

Also joining the franchise in Skyfall, Whishaw has worked with Craig on three previous occasions – both sharing roles in The Trench, Enduring Love and Layer Cake. He also appeared in BBC series London Spy, and more recently Whishaw has played Paddington Bear in its two feature-length movies, and starred in Mary Poppins Returns and BBC1 mini-series A Very English Scandal.

Who is Q?

Head of the research and development branch of the secret service, he provides Bond with all his hi-tech gadgets. Ben Whishaw succeeded John Cleese in the role in Skyfall.

RETURNING: Naomie Harris plays Eve Moneypenny

Who is Naomie Harris?

Joining the Bond franchise in 2012’s Skyfall, Harris has also starred in 28 Days Later, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Pirates of the Caribbean and critically-acclaimed Moonlight. The latter saw her earn nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes, Baftas and Oscars.

Who is Eve Moneypenny?

Nowadays a tough and sassy sidekick to Bond, Harris’s Moneypenny has also shared some romantic tension with Craig’s secret agent. Absent from Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, she was reintroduced in Skyfall and has been an established presence of the franchise ever since.

RETURNING: Rory Kinnear plays Bill Tanner

Who is Rory Kinnear?

Kinnear has previously starred in 2014 film The Imitation Game. More recognised for his TV work, Kinnear played Prime Minister Michael Callow in the first series of Black Mirror, ‘The Creature’ in Penny Dreadful, Michael in Count Arthur Strong, and portrayed Craig Oliver in Brexit: The Uncivil War. He won a 2014 Olivier award for his portrayal of Iago in Othello at the National Theatre.

Who is Bill Tanner?

Bill is M’s chief-of-staff, working alongside him in the Secret Service. After a decade-long absence, he was reintroduced in Quantum of Solace.

RETURNING: Jeffrey Wright plays Felix Leiter

Who is Jeffrey Wright?

Wright has starred as Beetee in The Hunger Games, more recently appearing on television series Broadwalk Empire and Westworld.

Who is Felix Leiter

A CIA agent and a close ally of Bond. The character – created by Ian Fleming – has cropped up in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and now Bond 25, with plot rumours suggesting he brings 007 out of retirement.

Bond 25 is scheduled for release for 8th April 2020