Unsolved Mysteries investigators reveal new Lena Chapin evidence

But seriously, what happened to Lena Chapin? And did Sandy and Kris Klemp have any involvement? If you’ve seen Netflix true-crime series Unsolved Mysteries, these questions have probably swirling in your mind since watching the final episode, Missing Witness.

The instalment covers the curious case of Lena Chapin, who went missing in 2006. This was three years after she seemingly confessed to helping her mother Sandy Klemp dispose of the body of Gary McCullough­ – Chapin’s step-dad and Sandy’s husband.

Was Lena’s account of McCullough’ demise accurate? As newly-released clips from the episode show, her description of the night McCullough was allegedly murdered holds many inconsistencies, bolstering a theory her confession was false.

In particular, investigator Brian Martin has noted problems with Chapin’s story of taking a ride in McCullough’s truck before he died. Not only was the van found in a different location to the one reported by Chapin, but details about the vehicle itself are problematic.

“Something that was interesting when he did find Gary’s truck was there was one place to sit and that was the driver’s seat. You could sit on the passenger side, but you couldn’t put your feet on the floor as there was so much litter,” he says in the new footage.

“I found it ironic because in the one interview I did get with Lena, she said that on the night Gary left she rode with him in the truck but didn’t want to be seen with him. And she sat on the floor of the truck. I commented to the other investigators that were there: ‘nobody has sat on that floor for a long time.’”

However, just to muddy the waters further, unseen footage also casts suspicion on Kris Klemp – the man Sandy was having an affair with at the time. As Martin reveals, Jennifer, Klemp’s wife at the time of the McCullough disappearance, had delivered a damning account of her husband’s behaviour.

“She said they were having a screaming match and he said something to the effect of ‘I can’t worry about this stuff right now. I’ve got to worry about killing a man.’”

As retired Sheriff Mick Epperly explains: “Jennifer told us she took Kris Klemp to the location of the Gary McCullough­ place. Dropped him off on the curb. And later picked him up that night. And Jennifer said Kris was as scared as he could be.

“I believe that was probably the night Gary was burned.”

Since Unsolved Mysteries was dropped on Netflix at the start of July, producers have received 20 credible tips surrounding the cases looked at in the show, The Chicago Sun Times reports.

Unsolved Mysteries is available to stream on Netflix.