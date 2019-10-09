RadioTimes.com Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2019 – the final

And so here we are.

What began as 64 sci-fi and fantasy teams has been whittled down to just two… but as we all know, there can only be one RadioTimes.com Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2019.

There’s no prize beyond the pride of knowing that you have the most engaged fandom in the genre, and that you can mobilise on social media. But who needs more than bragging rights, eh!?

Can last year’s champions Outlander do it again, or will new kids on the block The OA take the coveted crown away from them?

There’s only one way to find out!





Poll closes at 7pm (BST) on Friday 11 October 2019