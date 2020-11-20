Highlights include Kelly Clarkson's 2013 hit Underneath the Tree, Sia's 2017 tune Candy Cane Lane and arrangements of festive staples such as Silent Night and Away in a Major, performed by The Budapest Art Orchestra.

And that's not even mentioning two song co-written by star Sam Palladio – read on for the full soundtrack.

Thank God It's Christmas

Written by: Sachi Grace Patitucci and Michael Blum

Performed by: Greisun & Michael Blum

Underneath the Tree

Written by: Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin

Performed by: Kelly Clarkson

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Arranged by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)

Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)

Belgravia 2

Written by: Kevin G. Lamb

Performed by: The Herald Trumpets of Scotland

Fanfare for the Queen

Written by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)

Performed by: The Herald Trumpets of Scotland

Silent Night

Arranged by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)

Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)

The First Noel

Arranged by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)

Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Arranged by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)

Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)

Away in a Manger

Arranged by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)

Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)

Bring the Snow

Written by: Sam Palladio and Trent Dabbs

Performed by: Ricky Norwood

Candy Cane Lane

Written by: Sia (as Sia Furler) and Greg Kurstin

Performed by: Sia

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Arranged by: David Willcocks

Performed by: James Gillespie's High School Combined Orchestra and Choirs

A Merry Christmas

Arranged by: Arthur Warrell

Performed by: James Gillespie's High School Combined Orchestra and Choirs

Under the Tree

Written by: Sam Palladio and Cassadee Pope

Performed by: Sam Palladio

The Princess Switch: Switched Again is streaming on Netflix now.