When is The Polar Express on TV this Christmas? How to watch and stream online

No list of modern Christmas classics is complete without Robert Zemeckis’ enchanting family film The Polar Express.

Advertisement

Starring Tom Hanks in multiple roles, the film was the first to be completely shot in Performance Capture CGI, and tells the story of a young boy whose faith in Santa is restored when he’s offered the opportunity to ride to the North Pole on the titular locomotive.

With some brilliant musical interludes and a heartwarming message at its centre, it’s well worth a watch whenever the festive season rolls around, and so you may be wondering if it’s showing on television this Christmas – read on to check out some options.

When is The Polar Express on TV?

Sadly The Polar Express won’t be showing on any of the free broadcasters this year – so you may have to pay a fare to hop on board.

It is available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW as part of their Christmas line-up, or alternatively, the movie can be rented or purchased from all the regular places – while it is also available to buy on Blu-Ray.

What is The Polar Express about?

The official synopsis reads: “On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.”

This animated movie is the perfect Christmas watch – full of all the festive feels needed to be a classic for this time of year.

Who is in the cast of The Polar Express?

Tom Hanks, mostly. The Oscar-winning actor played Hero Boy’s father, Hobo, Scrooge puppet, Santa Claus, the Narrator and Conductor- there is a lot of Hanks in this movie!

He also did some of the motion-capture for Hero Boy, who was voiced by Daryl Sabara and The Hunger Games star, Josh Hutcherson.

Advertisement

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide. Visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.