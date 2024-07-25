"Ray was our anchor being. His contribution to this film and so many others was a gift which was never taken for granted and will never be forgotten. We'll miss you, Ray."

As fans flock to the cinemas, here's everything you need to know about the late Raymond Chan, the beloved Marvel colleague who worked on many releases, including Deadpool & Wolverine.

Who was Raymond Chan?

Raymond Chan was an art director and production designer, who worked on Marvel films including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: The Dark World.

Outside of Marvel, he also worked on films including Monte Carlo, Robin Hood, Fool's Gold and Blood Diamond.

Chan died in April this year, with Reynolds paying tribute to him in an emotional message posted to social media.

He said at the time: "RIP Ray Chan. Words are pretty inadequate in comparison to this loss. There's an incomparable reservoir of skill, tender grit and talent no longer with us.

"As production designer, he was as important a creative force on Deadpool & Wolverine as the writers, director and stars."

"I don't pretend to know every chapter of Ray's heart, but I know it's unusual to encounter someone with that level of artistry, who simultaneously moved through the world with such an indelible humanity."

Reynolds added: "He built entire worlds from scratch - and did so in the most collaborative and inclusive ways. Ray was peerless. And just awesome to be around. He'll be missed by everyone — but especially, by the people inhabiting his most important world: his family.

"The last time I saw Ray was exactly two weeks ago. One of last things I said to him was that he makes magic and there's nobody on earth like him.

"Generally, he and I gave each other a lot of good natured s**t. So... of all the final things you could say to someone you adore, that's a little scrap of consolation I'll hang onto forever."