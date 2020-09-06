Getting together for the script read-through on 13th September will be the romantic leads Cary Elwes and Robin Wright, who will be joined by co-stars Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Billy Crystal. Director Reiner will also join them and the Q&A to follow will be moderated by US comedian Patton Oswalt.

The Senator for Texas and former presidential candidate for the Republicans in 2016, and seeming Princess Bride fanboy, Ted Cruz tweeted his dismay that his beloved film had become party political. Apparently the "sound of ultimate suffering" is what every Princess Bride fan is making now.

Elwes said in a statement: “I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans. He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing.”

He added, “If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America.”

President Trump and the Republicans managed to win Wisconsin in 2016, taking it from the Democrats for the first time since 1984, and it's one of the key swing states in the upcoming November election.

Sadly it doesn't appear that the read-through is available outside of the United States: to sign up and make a contribution the terms and conditions request that donor declares: "I am a U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted permanent resident (i.e., green card holder)."

But don't despair: if you'd like to see The Princess Bride, it's streaming now on Disney+.

