Gatwa plays Jeffrey, the front-of-house manager at a restaurant owned and run by Ivy, and the actor spoke with James Mottram for Radio Times along with other members of the cast.

During the interview, Gatwa was asked whether he had taken any relationship tips away from appearing in the film, and he initially said he didn't think he had.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Ncuti Gatwa, Olivia Colman, Kate McKinnon and Andy Samberg in The Roses. Jaap Buitendijk/Searchlight Pictures

However, he then went on to add: "Communication is key. Be nice to each other. Try not to kill each other. It’s interesting… how you can be your own worst enemy, as life hits you hard when you’re going through it.

"In a marriage, you’re a unit. Two people, you have to be in that together and grow. It certainly made me think of how hard marriage could be."

The Roses also stars Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Allison Janney, Sunita Mani, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao and more.

Gatwa left Doctor Who earlier this year, when the most recent finale included his shock regeneration into Billie Piper.

He has recently been cast in the upcoming film The Queen of Fashion, which is about fashion stylist Isabella Blow, while he can currently be seen on stage in London, starring opposite Edward Bluemel in new play Born With Teeth.

The Roses is out in UK cinemas now.

