First released by Wizards of the Coast in 1993, Magic: The Gathering was the first trading card game, and as of 2022, it generates over $1 billion in revenue each year.

Players in the game represent duelling wizards called Planeswalkers. Each card that a player draws from the deck represents a magical spell that can be used to their advantage when it comes to battle. The game is known for its strategy and complex rules.

Magic: The Gathering cards. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Mary Parent, Legendary Entertainment's chairman of worldwide production, said of the news: "We pride ourselves on being thoughtful caretakers of singular, beloved IP, and no property better fits that description than Magic: The Gathering.

"Alongside the fantastic Hasbro team, we look forward to creating a multimedia universe that thrills longstanding fans and creates a broad wave of new ones."

This wouldn't be the first of Legendary's gaming adaptations, having previously worked on Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and the upcoming A Minecraft Movie.

Meanwhile, Hasbro Entertainment's head of film, Zev Foreman, added: "This is an exciting and complementary partnership, uniting one of the world’s most iconic brands with a powerful and proven steward.

"Magic: The Gathering has inspired decades of epic world-building and creative storytelling. It is a perfect match for Legendary’s diversified approach to marquee IP, and we are excited to work together to build a whole new Magic: The Gathering universe."

Hasbro equally has an impressive slate, having worked on The Transformers movies and, more recently, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

