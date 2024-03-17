But Andrews has now poured cold water on the prospect, detailing in an appearance on the American show Today that as far as she's aware no plans are currently in place for a new film.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It’s quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone," she said.

"I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, ‘til it’s dead."

More like this

The Mary Poppins star did say that there had been "dialogue" about a third movie but continued that "nothing had been realised."

She added: "I think I may be wrong, but I think it’s been shelved now – I can’t be sure."

Read more:

Andrews starred as Queen regent Clarisse Renaldi in the previous two films, which saw Anne Hathaway take on the title role of Mia Thermopolis in her very first film credit.

The original movie was released in 2001 and followed Mia after she shockingly discovered she was the heir to the throne of a fictional European nation called Genovia with a sequel following in 2004 following very strong box office performance.

When reports emerged about a potential third film, it was claimed that it would be a continuation of Mia Thermopolis's story, rather than a reboot of the franchise, which is based on Meg Cabot's Princess Diaries novels.

Sadly for fans, it looks like that won't be happening any time soon based on Andrews's comments – but we can't definitively rule out a third film somewhere down the line, so keep those fingers crossed.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.