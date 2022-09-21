James Bond producers say next 007 is "10 to 12-year commitment"

And, judging by recent remarks from the franchise's producers, the reveal could be a while away yet.

There's still no news as to who will play James Bond now that Daniel Craig's last outing as the suave spy has been and gone.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson spoke to Variety about what's next following No Time to Die's rocky road to cinema release thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The producers also discussed Idris Elba's recent comments saying he didn't want to play Bond, despite being a fan favourite candidate, and explained that the time commitment is a factor in the decision.

Idris Elba doesn't want to play Bond Alex Piper

“The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off,” Broccoli said.

“And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-, 12-year commitment. So [Idris Elba's] probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].”

Wilson added: “And he was in his early 30s at the time!”

Broccoli added: “A lot of people think, ‘Oh yeah, it’d be fun to do one.' Well, that ain’t gonna work.”

