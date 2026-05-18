A star rating of 2 out of 5.

Tom Clancy’s everyman action hero Jack Ryan – as played by John Krasinski – is back for a feature-length outing, three years on from the fourth season of the Prime Video series that rebooted the character.

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He may be a long way from Alec Baldwin, who played Ryan in The Hunt for Red October (1990), or Harrison Ford, who starred as the character in Patriot Games (1992) and Clear and Present Danger (1994). But Krasinski’s easy-going charm means the show’s return fared a lot better than either Ben Affleck (in 2002’s The Sum of All Fears) or Chris Pine (2014’s Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit) playing Ryan.

Sadly, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War – what a mouthful of a title that is – emerges as a bland action vehicle shorn of wit or vitality. This comes as a huge surprise given that Krasinski and Noah Oppenheim (who penned Kathryn Bigelow’s brilliant nuclear thriller A House of Dynamite) cooked up the story. In the past, Krasinski has more than proved his mettle as a screenwriter (and director) of the gripping horror A Quiet Place and its sequel, which makes the failure of this globe-trotting espionage tale all the more puzzling.

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan. Jonny Cournoyer / Prime Video

Bouncing between New York, Dubai and London, the story begins as onetime CIA analyst Ryan is out for a jog through the streets of Manhattan when he’s accosted by his former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and colleague Mike November (Michael Kelly). This being Hollywood CIA, Greer doesn’t just give him a call on the blower; he has to have suited-and-booted operatives in blacked-out SUVs appear, forcing him to duck and dive through a restaurant kitchen.

Now relaxing in a civilian job, the spy game is behind Ryan. "I don’t know if I was cut out for all this grey area stuff," he says, but soon enough, he’s dragged back in. There’s a rogue Black Ops unit at work, one that came to the fore after 9/11, led by the highly aggrieved, vengeance-seeking agent Liam Crown (Max Beesley), who seems to have the skinny on everyone he’s targeting.

Before long, Krasinski is in London, paired up with the highly capable MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller), as betrayal becomes the order of the day.

"Nobody inside or out can be trusted," says Marlowe, as bombs are lit and bodies and personnel are lost. To be fair, Miller is the film’s real high point. The British actress hasn’t done a great deal of action work in her career, but she seems right at home, whether she’s brandishing guns, speeding off on motorbikes in leathers or speaking Arabic.

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Arguably, in other hands, the script could’ve fared better, but director Andrew Bernstein seems hamstrung here. A veteran television director, on shows like Ozark, Fear The Walking Dead and It: Welcome To Derry, Bernstein is familiar with the Ryanverse, having helmed three episodes of the series.

But this never really feels like anything more than a TV movie. Whether it’s swooping shots over Dubai’s cityscape or a shoot-out in the streets of London, in the shadow of the Gherkin, it all feels like tourist’s-eye visuals.

Admittedly, there’s something amusing about watching a firefight outside a Sports Direct or near a double-decker bus that’s heading to Hackney Wick. But for the most part, the combat scenes feel like Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, the series of action-adventure stealth video games. Aside from a quick blast of Belinda Carlisle’s 1980s banger Heaven Is A Place On Earth on the soundtrack, and a visit to RAF Abingdon in Oxfordshire, there really isn’t much to lift the spirits here.

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Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War is released on Prime Video Wednesday on 20 May 2026.

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