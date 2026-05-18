Jack Ryan: Ghost War review – Nothing more than a bland TV movie
There isn’t much to lift the spirits in this feature length spin-off starring John Krasinski as the iconic CIA agent.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Monday, 18 May 2026 at 9:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Plan every match, track every score and never miss a moment with a subscription to Radio Times – enjoy 10 weeks for £10. Plus, when you subscribe by 27 May you'll receive the special World Cup issue which includes an iconic wall chart.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...