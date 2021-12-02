The Radio Times logo
How to make your own Robin Robin Christmas decoration

Make your Christmas tree even cuter with this easy craft!

Robin Robin (NETFLIX)

Published:

Robin Robin, now streaming on Netflix, is the latest from the genius Aardman team and is set to bring us lots of festive joy this Christmas.

The stop-motion animation follows the story of a little bird who sets off on the journey of a lifetime to prove herself to the family of mice burglars who raised her.

With beautiful animation from the Aardman team and a star-studded cast including Gillian Anderson and Richard E. Grant, Robin Robin is the perfect Christmas film for all the family.

If you’ve watched Robin Robin and fell in love with the charming eponymous character, then have we got a treat for you.

Watch the video below, and read on, to find out how to make your own Robin Robin character for your Christmas tree.

What you need to make your own Robin Robin decoration:

  • Robin templates, which can be found in this week’s Radio Times Magazine
  • Brown felt
  • Red felt
  • Grey felt
  • Stickers (or paper) for eyes
  • Grey wool
  • Thin ribbon
  • Glue
  • A pencil or pen
  • A needle
  • Scissors

How to make your own Robin Robin decoration:

  1. Trace the templates onto felt
  2. Cut the wool to size and tie a knot in one end
  3. Thread the wool through the needle and push through the centre of the feet you just traced on to the grey felt
  4. Cut out the feet and all the other parts you’ve traced
  5. Glue an outline around the bottom piece for the body, first adding the ears, then the legs
  6. Glue the top piece of the body on top
  7. Glue the redbreast on
  8. Glue the beak on and then add the stickers (or paper) for eyes
  9. Sew or glue the wings on
  10. Cut a length of ribbon to hang your Robin on the tree and glue to the back of the decoration.
Robin Robin is available to watch on Netflix now – check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or take a look at our TV Guide. Visit our Movies hub for more news and features.

