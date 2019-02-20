★★★

If you don’t follow professional basketball, Steven Soderbergh’s drama offers an intensive crash course into what’s known as a "lockout", which is when the collective-bargaining agreement between the NBA (National Basketball Association) and the Players Association collapses and games are suspended.

Soderbergh and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight) weave a talky, constantly fist-bumping story around a fictional moratorium that centres on persuasive agent André Holland (who originated the story), assistant Zazie Beetz (a superstar in the making), rival rep Sonja Sohn (a regular in The Wire) and hot-headed baller Melvin Gregg (TV’s UnREAL), and moves constantly between office, street, apartment, sauna and the court at a Bronx high school.