Now, Felton has put a call out to fans via video sharing app TikTok to send in clips of their own versions of the "Potter" line, dubbing it the #PottahChallenge.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I am searching the world for the very best 'Potter!' out there," Felton says as he introduces Isaacs' efforts, although ultimately seems unimpressed by what The OA star comes up with.

Check out the clip on TikTok.

More like this

The caption to the video reads: "My father heard about this," which pokes fun at Draco's tendency to complain about Hogwarts to his father, in a recurring line from the film series.

At the time of writing, more than two million TikTok users have liked the short clip, with thousands sending in their best attempts at the line in response.

The Harry Potter films wrapped up in 2011 with Deathly Hallows Part 2, but a sequel play titled The Cursed Child has been a mammoth hit, while spin-off Fantastic Beasts is continuing the Wizarding World on the big screen.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in the works, with Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Jude Law and Katherine Waterston expected to return.

Advertisement

You can order the Harry Potter books on Amazon. Looking for something to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.