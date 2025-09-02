Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale stars are on this week's Radio Times cover
Julian Fellowes and his stars talk class, nepo babies, happy endings and never saying never...
It appears that the editor of Radio Times has gone missing, as part of our new partnership with Sky and Netflix. Which is inconvenient when there are issues to be planned and proofs to be read. Although...
In our feature on Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, we talk to Michelle Dockery, who has played Lady Mary for 15 years and has gone from overlooked eldest daughter to managing the family estate alongside her father and is now primed to take over.
Meanwhile, we interview Robin Wright, who also knows a thing or two about seizing power, having gone from First Lady of the United States in House of Cards to President following Kevin Spacey's exit from the series, holding her own as the lead of a drama in crisis. Perhaps this is the perfect issue for our editor Shem Law to go missing!
There are two clues about Shem's whereabouts hidden in the magazine this week, with seven more to follow in the coming weeks. Find them all and we can hopefully track him down!
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman are finally working together on screen playing a couple at war...
- Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas reveals the lessons that dancing has taught her.
- Freddie Flintoff is taking to the cricket pitch once more - with a girls' team.
