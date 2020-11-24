And this time around, Santa and his miniature CGI-ed elves will be joined by the no-nonsense Mrs Claus (Goldie Hawn), who'll have a bigger part to play this holiday season, and the official trailer teases a new villain determined to wreck everyone's Christmas.

Netflix previously revealed that a sequel to last year's festive caper The Christmas Chronicles would be released on the streaming platform later this year in November, exactly a month before Christmas.

Here's everything you need to know about The Christmas Chronicles 2.

When is The Christmas Chronicles sequel on Netflix?

The Christmas Chronicles 2 will be available to watch for Netflix subscribers from 25th November 2020 - exactly one month before Christmas Day itself.

Looking for something to watch while you wait? The first Christmas Chronicles film is available to watch now on Netflix, or you can check out last year's best Christmas movies on Netflix.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 cast

Kurt Russell returns as the wisecracking Santa Claus, while the actor's real-life wife Goldie Hawn stars as Mrs Claus - a character the famed actress debuted right at the end of the first Christmas Chronicles film, in a cameo appearance.

However, if Netflix's teaser trailer was anything to go by, we can expect that her role will be front-and-centre in the sequel, following the streamer's tease announcement: "It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due."

The Netflix title tease for the sequel reveals that the film focuses on Kate Pierce (Darby Camp), who, along with her brother Teddy, featured in the first film and lead the younger stars in The Christmas Chronicles 2 cast.

"Kate Pierce, now a cynical teenager, is unexpectedly reunited with Santa Claus when a mysterious troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas... forever," the title description reads.

But there's a new menace who is intent on ruining Christmas for everyone. Belsnickel (played by Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison) threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good by stealing the Christmas star.

Well, one things for sure - if there's trouble brewing in the North Pole, Mrs Claus will know how to fix it. The Netflix teaser trailer revealed her to be a genius architect and the sole designer behind Santa's Village.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 official trailer is out!

The official trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2 was released on 19th October and features Santa Claus reuniting with Kate and Jack, who have somehow wound up in the North Pole after starting out on a tropical vacation with their family. Bad boy Belsnickel was behind their relocation and he's also behind the plot to steal the Christmas star and "make everyone forget that Santa ever existed".

Will he succeed and win the battle for Christmas? And what's his beef with December 25th?

The Christmas Chronicles 2 will be in selected cinemas and streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 25th November.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.