Best Christmas movies on Disney+
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Family
- Action
- 2018
- Lasse Hallström
- 95 mins
- PG
Summary:
In Victorian London, young Clara receives an egg-shaped box from her late mother, which she is unable to unlock, together with a note saying that inside the gift is all she will ever need. Clara just needs a magical key to unlock the device. A golden thread leads her to the coveted key, but it is soon transported to a mysterious parallel world. Lasse Hallstrom and Joe Johnston's fantasy adventure, starring Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley and Morgan Freeman.
Why watch The Nutcracker and the Four Realms?:
This 2018 reimagining of The Nutcracker follows Clara (Mackenzie Foy), a Victorian child whose mysterious gift, left to her by her late mother, leads her on a journey to four secret magical realms, where she must use her greatest strength to restore peace throughout the land. Starring Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Richard E Grant, Matthew Macfadyen, Jake Whitehall and Omid Djalili.
The Santa Clause
- Comedy
- Drama
- 1994
- John Pasquin
- 93 mins
- U
Summary:
Seasonal fantasy starring Tim Allen and Judge Reinhold. Divorced father Scott Calvin steps into Santa's shoes when the festive visitor falls off his roof, but over the following year Scott's increasing obsession with his new job loses him custody of his son. As Christmas draws near, he finds delivering presents is the least of his problems.
Why watch The Santa Clause?:
The Santa Clause stars Toy Story's Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, a divorced dad who discovers that the real Santa has fallen off his roof on Christmas Eve and becomes the next Father Christmas after holding the reigns of the magical sleigh. As he begins to transform into old Saint Nick, Scott is tasked with convincing a world of disbelievers, including himself, that Santa Claus really does exist.
Noelle
- Action
- Comedy
- 2019
- Marc Lawrence (2)
- PG
Summary:
Santa's daughter must take over the family business when her father retires and her brother, who is supposed to inherit the Santa role, gets cold feet.
Why watch Noelle?:
Over at the North Pole, Kris Kringle's daughter Noelle (Anna Kendrick) is full of Christmas spirit, but wishes she had more responsibilities, like her brother Nick (Bill Hader), who is about to take over for their father at Christmas. But when an overwhelmed Nick flees with the reindeer, Noelle must find him in time for the big day. Starring Shirley MacLaine, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner, Ron Funches and Julie Hagerty.
Home Alone
- Comedy
- Family
- 1990
- Chris Columbus
- 98 mins
- PG
Summary:
Comedy starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister's wish to be free of his family is realised when they accidentally set off without him for a Christmas break in Paris. Suddenly finding himself home alone, Kevin's efforts to cope with the household chores are hindered by two inept criminals attempting a robbery.
Why watch Home Alone?:
This Christmas Classic stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old who is accidentally left behind when his family rush off to the airport on a festive holiday. While enjoying his new-found freedom, Kevin soon finds himself dealing with two clueless burglars who've targeted the house and have no idea what this booby-trapping child has in store for them. Featuring Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara and John Heard.
The Muppet Christmas Carol
- Family
- Children's
- 1992
- Brian Henson
- 82 mins
- U
Summary:
Comedy fantasy. The inimitable puppets are joined by Michael Caine for their own special interpretation of the classic Dickens Christmas tale, in which miserly Scrooge is visited by ghosts to help him mend his selfish ways.
Why watch The Muppet Christmas Carol?:
Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the Muppet gang put their own unique twist on the Charles Dickens's classic in The Muppet Christmas Carol, which stars the legendary Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge. The cold-hearted money-lender, who orders his employee Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) to work on Christmas day, is taught an important lesson when he's visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future in this musical comedy extravaganza.
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Comedy
- Family
- 1992
- Chris Columbus
- 115 mins
- PG
Summary:
Sequel to the hit comedy, starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. After becoming separated from his family en route to a Christmas holiday in Florida, Kevin McCallister finds himself alone in New York, where he's destined to meet two old enemies.
Why watch Home Alone 2: Lost in New York?:
Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is back in Home Alone 2 – but this time, he's lost in New York. After losing his family at the airport and boarding the wrong plane, the tween finds himself sight-seeing by himself in the Big Apple before he bumps into some old enemies – Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), the notorious Wet Bandits. With Catherine O'Hara, John Heard, Tim Curry, Rob Schneider and Dana Ivey.
A Christmas Carol
- Animation
- Drama
- 2009
- Robert Zemeckis
- 95 mins
- PG
Summary:
Animated fantasy based on Charles Dickens's classic tale, starring Jim Carrey. In Victorian London, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge has no time for the spirit of Christmas - then some unexpected visitors show him the error of his ways.
Why A Christmas Carol?:
Starring Jim Carrey as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, this computer-animated adaptation of Charles Dickens's story of the same name follows the bad-tempered businessman as he learns a well-deserved Christmas lesson. With Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright, Cary Elwes and Daryl Sabara in supporting roles.
Mickey's Once upon a Christmas
- Animation
- Family
- 1999
- Jun Falkenstein
- 63 mins
- U
Summary:
Anthology of three animated festive tales featuring the Disney characters. Donald Duck finds himself reliving Christmas day with his nephews over and over again, Goofy tries to convince his son that there really is a Santa Claus, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse both give up something special to get each other a present. Introduced by Kelsey Grammer, and with the voices of Wayne Allwine and Shaun Flemming.
Why watch Mickey's Once upon a Christmas?:
Disney's favourite mouse Mickey is delivering festive cheer in 1999's Mickey's Once upon a Christmas. As Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and Pluto get together to reminisce about previous Christmases, the film explores three wonder-filled stories about love, magic and surprises with an appearance from Santa himself. Starring Kelsey Grammer as the Narrator.
The Santa Clause 3: the Escape Clause
- Comedy
- Action
- 2006
- Michael Lembeck
- 88 mins
- U
Summary:
Third instalment in the fantasy comedy franchise, starring Tim Allen and Martin Short. It's close to Christmas and Santa Claus has his hands full. Not only is Mrs Claus heavily pregnant, but the in-laws have come to stay and a jealous Jack Frost is planning to hijack the festive season.
Why watch The Santa Clause 3: the Escape Clause?:
The last instalment in the Santa Clause franchise sees Tim Allen return as Scott Calvin – aka Santa – as he invites his in-laws down to the North Pole for holiday festivities. However, when Scott discovers a way out of his "Santa Clause", the mischievous Jack Frost (Martin Short) takes the opportunity to put a big freeze over the the North Pole and Scott must find a way to get his job back before Christmas is ruined for everyone. With Elizabeth Mitchell, Alan Arkin, Ann-Margret and Kevin Pollak.
Home Sweet Home Alone
- Action
- Comedy
- 2021
- Dan Mazer
Summary:
A married couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid.
Why watch Home Sweet Home Alone?:
Many eyebrows were raised when this Home Alone reboot was announced - but fears were alleviated somewhat when it was revealed the cast would include Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea and Jojo Rabbit breakout Archie Yates. Unsurprisingly, Home Sweet Home Alone works in much the same way as the original - mischievous young Max Mercer is accidentally left behind when his parents go on holiday, and soon finds himself protecting his house from trespassers attempting to retrieve a priceless family heirloom.
However unlike the original, Home Sweet Home Alone addresses one of the criticisms of the original by toning down the violence slightly - especially as the robbers are portrayed much more sympathetically and given a reason to target Max's house in particular.
There's no cameo from Macaulay Culkin, however - but look out for other nods to the first film, including the appearance of another original actor...
The Nightmare before Christmas
- Animation
- Family
- 1993
- Henry Selick
- 73 mins
- PG
Summary:
Animated musical drama featuring the voices of Chris Sarandon and Catherine O'Hara. Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, longs to escape the routine of Halloweentown. Through a door in a tree, he stumbles upon Christmastown where he engineers the kidnapping of Santa Claus and wreaks havoc among the inhabitants.
Why watch The Nightmare before Christmas?:
The debate rages on over whether this is truly a festive film or more of a Halloween flick - but it certainly wouldn't be too out of place over the festive period. Christmas Tim Burton style, the classic stop-motion animation sees Pumpkin King Jack Skellington become enchanted by Christmas Town - but his attempts to emulate Santa Clause don't quite go to plan...
The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special
- Action
- Animation
- 2020
- Ken Cunningham
Summary:
Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on an adventure to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure. Will she make it back in time for Life Day?
Why watch The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special?:
So the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is not quite a feature-length film - but is the closest we'll get to a Christmas movie in a galaxy far, far away. Poking fun at the infamous 1978 TV special, this lego version sees Rey preparing for Life Day with BB-8 - but is soon hurled on a time-travelling adventure that features several nods to earlier films. Heartwarming and hilarious in equal measure.
Frozen
- Action
- Drama
- 2013
- Chris Buck
- 97 mins
- PG
Summary:
Disney animated adventure featuring the voices of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel. Princesses Elsa and Anna are forced to grow up swiftly when their parents, the king and queen of Arendelle, are lost at sea. Elsa has spent her life keeping secret her power to freeze anything and anyone. So when she becomes queen and accidentally plunges the land into permanent winter, Elsa exiles herself from the kingdom. However, her plucky sister Anna sets out to save the day, aided by a mountain man, a reindeer and a snowman called Olaf.
Why watch Frozen?:
While Frozen is not technically a Christmas film, the movie and its sequel feature just enough snow-covered imagery to make us think of Christmas trees and Santa's sleigh. Frozen, of course, follows Queen Elsa of Arendelle, who flees after accidentally trapping her kingdom in an endless winter - so it's up to her sister Anna and a few humorous sidekicks to bring her back.
If you're a parent who has seen the Frozen films far too many times, then short spin-off Olaf's Frozen Adventure is also available - and is actually Christmas-themed.
The Santa Clause 2
- Family
- Action
- 2002
- Michael Lembeck
- 100 mins
- U
Summary:
Comedy sequel starring Tim Allen. It's 1 November, the start of Santa Claus's busiest time of the year, but the man in red has a major problem - if he doesn't find himself a wife before Christmas Eve, he'll lose his job forever. If that wasn't bad enough, he's also starting to turn back into his Scott Calvin persona. Meanwhile, back in his home town, Scott's teenage son has got himself into big trouble with his Yuletide-hating principal. Can Santa save his job, Christmas and his son?
Why watch The Santa Clause 2?:
In this follow-up to Disney’s 1994 Christmas comedy, Tim Allen returns as Scott Calvin, who’s happily been Santa for a successful eight years but now faces a new challenge – if he doesn’t get married by Christmas Eve, he’ll stop being Santa for ever. Starring Elizabeth Mitchell, David Krumholtz, Spencer Breslin, Molly Shannon, Kevin Pollak and Aisha Tyler.
Godmothered
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2020
- Sharon Maguire
- PG
Summary:
A young and unskilled fairy godmother ventures out on her own to prove her worth by tracking down a young girl whose request for help was ignored.
Why watch Godmothered?:
This Christmas film stars Jillian Bell (Workaholics, 22 Jump Street) as Eleanor, an unskilled Fairy Godmother-in-training who discovers that her profession is in danger. In a bid to show that fairy godmothers are still needed, Eleanor tries to help Mackenzie (Isla Fisher), a Boston-based news reporter whose wishes were ignored as a child and has since grown disillusioned with finding "happily ever after".