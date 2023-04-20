The series follows two couples – college student Chris ( Jacob Elordi ) and his classmate Sam (Tiera Skovbye), and a Cuban exile Jorge (Adan Canto) and flight attendant Leslie (Radha Mitchell) – whose parallel romances decades apart are connected by an unlikely twist of fate.

True Hearts has arrived on Netflix , enthralling viewers with its tragic tale.

When Doctors determine that 64-year-old Jorge has been misdiagnosed with cystic fibrosis and actually has a rare genetic condition called called primary ciliary dyskinesia, he ends up receiving a life-saving transplant from Chris.

While the movie might seem entirely fictional considering its unlikely premise, it is actually based on real events from the lives of Jorge Bacardi and Christopher Gregory, taking its material from a book penned by Chris's father Eric, titled All My Tomorrows: A Story of Tragedy, Transplant and Hope.

If you’ve recognised Jorge’s last name, it’s because his family own the alcohol brand Bacardi, though this isn’t mentioned in the movie.

Here are the real-life events that inspired Netflix's 2 Hearts.

What is the True story behind 2 Hearts?

Much like is depicted in the movie, the real Chris tragically passed away from a ruptured brain aneurysm at the age of 19, and his organs were later donated to six different people.

The parallel story in the film concerning Jorge is also accurate: doctors determined that he had been misdiagnosed with cystic fibrosis and actually had a rare genetic condition called primary ciliary dyskinesia. His only hope for survival was a double lung transplant.

In 2008, at the age of 64, Jorge received a double lung transplant from Chris that enabled him to live life to the full.

As viewers are shown in the closing credits of 2 Hearts, Jorge was so moved by Chris's selfless act of kindness that he went on to create the Gabriel House of Care, a non-profit that supports those awaiting transplants.

Did Chris and Sam get married from 2 Hearts?

Adan Canto as Jorge Bacardi in 2 Hearts. Freestyle releasing/ YouTube.

While the Netflix movie depicts Chris marrying Sam and sharing a child, in the end this appears to all be a dream – and it wasn’t the case for the real-life couple, either.

When Chris passed away in college in 2008, he was unmarried and did not have a child.

Is Jorge Bacardi still alive?

No. Thanks to Christopher’s donation, Jorge lived until he was 76-years-old and he and his wife Leslie were involved in the making of 2 Hearts.

However, he sadly passed away three years ago shortly before the film’s initial release.

Leslie is currently living in Florida.

Who is the real Sam from 2 Hearts?

In the movie's source material, All My Tomorrows: A Story of Tragedy, Transplant and Hope, Chris's partner at the time of his death is referred to as Jenn, not Sam.

Despite this, the character is still loosely inspired by Chris's real-life girlfriend, Jenn.

