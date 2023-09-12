What started as two American actors dipping their toes into the world of sport, has now become a serious fight for success. Or, as Ryan Reynolds put it: “We didn’t know anything about the sport – now we’re obsessed with it. It’s a living, breathing, screaming nightmare for me. Now I love this sport so much that I hate it. It’s one of the greatest things that’s ever happened to me and genuinely one of the worst.”

The League Two season kicked off on 9th September and will now run until May, with Wrexham set to play 46 matches in total. Will they beat expectations once again? Or is this just a brief moment in the sun for the Welsh side?

Well, the only way to find that out is to get yourself to one of the matches, so we’ve put together this guide for how to get Wrexham tickets this season. We’re telling you everything you need to know including cost and where to go. Plus, if you can’t make it to North Wales, you can find out how to watch Wrexham’s games on TV.

Now, get ready to cheer, cry and buddy up with some Hollywood stars when you manage to land tickets. Here’s what you need to know.

What league are Wrexham in?

Wrexham are currently in EFL League Two, the fourth tier of English football. The club had previously played in the National League for a full 15 years before getting promoted at the end of last season.

“But they’re a Welsh team!” we hear you cry. Well, Wrexham are one of five Welsh clubs to play in the English leagues and this season they’ll be coming across another: Newport County on 20th January 2024, in what’s sure to be a high-stakes Welsh derby.

You can also watch Wrexham take part in the FA Cup and see if they can possibly beat their astounding place in the fourth round last year.

Can you buy Wrexham FC tickets without membership?

You will need to purchase a Wrexham membership in order to buy tickets to matches.

Memberships for this season have been rebranded Dragon Memberships, and there are several different types available.

If you’re over 18 and living in the UK, you can buy the standard Red Dragon membership, which gives you to priority access for all home games at the Racecourse as well as other perks. Or, if you’re living abroad, there are International Dragon Memberships which also give you priority access, plus £75 off a flight with United Airlines. Theses memberships are also available for juniors aged 0-10, 11-15, and 16-17.

How to buy Wrexham FC tickets

To buy Wrexham tickets you simply need to go to their eticketing website when each match goes on sale. You’ll have to login first to prove your membership, so make sure you’re ready to go when the sale goes live because places go incredibly quickly.

You can also find tickets for Away fixtures on the Wrexham website - but remember that 70% of away tickets are allocated to season ticket holders first.

If all else fails, however, you can still try and turn up at the stadium on match day to get yourself a ticket. The club discourages this though, and has made on-the-day tickets more expensive in an attempt to reduce queuing time.

When do Wrexham FC tickets go on sale?

Most football clubs put tickets on sale at least a month in advance and Wrexham appears to be no different. The ticket window will open four weeks before each match and we’d recommend putting a reminder in your calendars as spots will sell out unbelievably fast.

How much do Wrexham FC memberships cost?

All adult memberships (domestic international) cost £30 and all junior memberships cost just £15.

How much do Wrexham FC tickets cost?

Here are the ticket prices for Wrexham this season when you purchase online:

Adult – £22 - £24

Under 21/Over 65 – £17 - £19

Under 18 – £11 - £12

Under 11 – £8

Plus, these are the prices for turning up on the day:

Adult – £23 - £25

Under 21/Over 65 – £18 - £20

Under 18 – £12 - £13

Under 11 – £9

