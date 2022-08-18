World of Jumanji announced for UK's Chessington World of Adventures

The new $20.5m themed area will recreate some of the epic adventures of the Jumanji films in theme park form, as reported by Deadline .

The epic cinematic world of Jumanji is springing to life at Chessington World of Adventures, with a new 'World of Jumanji' area announced for the park.

For fans of the Jumanji series, which stretches right back to the 1995 original starring Robin Williams, this new park will be too tempting to miss. Since the original film there have been several spin-offs including a TV series and two re-boot films — 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level. Both starred The Rock, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

The events of all of the films are reflected in the themes and designs of the park's rides and the park itself. Forming part of the famous UK theme park Chessington World of Adventures, it's set to be one of the hot tickets of 2023.

Read on for our guide to when the park is opening, how to get tickets and what else to see.

When is World of Jumanji open?

Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Those eager to attend will have to wait a little longer. Jumanji World doesn't open until spring 2023.

It's part of a huge new venture between Sony's movie franchise, the theme park arm of Columbia Pictures and Merlin Entertainments, who are famous for a range of amusement parks in the UK and beyond. Examples include Thorpe Park, LEGO Land and Alton Towers.

When it's open you'll be able to get tickets using the links below. For now, you can still attend Chessington World of Adventures as it is, without the new Jumanji-themed addition,

The UK's best cinematic theme parks to visit in 2022

So Jumanji World won't land in the UK until 2023, but where can you go in the meantime to get your film-theme-park crossover fix? There are a few good options!

As mentioned, Legoland is a great option — with the ever-growing LEGO film franchise becoming a firm and highly-rated favourite for kids and adults alike.

Merlin Entertainments also offer a range of cinematic experiences across their huge selection of UK theme parks. To take advantage of all of them, consider buying a merlin annual pass from £89 a year. It'll get you access to attractions such as The London Dungeons, Warwick Castle and Madame Tussauds.

Another great option is the range of Harry Potter-themed experiences. They're perfect days out for fans of the films and the Warner Brothers studio tour gives fans a chance to look behind the scenes at the making of Harry Potter.

