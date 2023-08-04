All attendees will be given a free copy of the book, which is set for release on the same day as the Q&A: 12th September.

Brown’s novel is set in the Second World War and is based on the life of her own grandmother. When speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, she said: “Inspired by my Nanny Ruth, this book is very personal and close to my heart.”

She added: “I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honoured to keep her story alive.”

Ahead of the book’s release, Brown has also been busy promoting her new fantasy film, Damsel, which is scheduled to come out on Netflix later this year. Starring as Princess Elodie, alongside Nick Robinson and acting royalty Angela Bassett, the film is sure to add to Brown’s already prolific IMDb page, which also includes Enola Holmes and, of course, Stranger Things.

So, if you’re looking for a chance to see the actress like never before, here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets.

Buy In Conversation with Millie Bobby Brown tickets

Pre-order Nineteen Steps for £16.99 at Waterstones

What is Millie Bobby Brown’s new book about?

Nineteen Steps is a historical YA novel inspired by Brown’s own family. Set in the throws of World War Two, the book is based on the story of her grandmother Ruth, who survived the Bethnal Green tube disaster of 1943.

Now available for pre-order, the novel is described as: “a sweeping and evocative tale of star-crossed love and tangled secrets in wartime.”

Here’s the full synopsis: “Love blooms in the darkest days. London, 1942.

“Despite the raging war, spirited eighteen-year-old Nellie Morris lives a quiet life in the tight-knit East End community of Bethnal Green. Her family and friends all tease that she will marry air raid warden Billy, the boy next door who’s always been sweet on her.

“Although the arrival of Ray, a handsome American airman stationed nearby, causes Nellie to question everything she thought she knew about her future.

“But Nellie’s newfound happiness is short-lived when a tragic accident occurs during an air raid. Even the closest family can't escape the devastation of war, and as the secrets and truth about that fateful night become clear, they threaten to tear Nellie – and those dearest to her – apart.”

Pre-order Nineteen Steps for £16.99 at Waterstones

The Q&A will take place as a one-off event this September at London’s Hackney Empire. Here’s the official date:

12th Sep 2023 – London, Hackney Empire

To get to the Empire, which is found in the heart of London’s East end, all you have to do is take the Overground to Hackney Central or Hackney Downs. Or hop on the Greater Anglia Service which runs through Cambridge, Norwich and Chelmsford.

How to get tickets for In Conversation with Millie Bobby Brown in London

Tickets go on sale today (Friday, 4th August) at 10am.

You can find them on Ticketmaster and, if you want to guarantee yourself a spot, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy In Conversation with Millie Bobby Brown tickets

