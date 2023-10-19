Across a two-hour show, clips from all three seasons will be projected onto a big screen while an orchestra performs the backing tracks and musical scores on stage. They will be bringing to life the music of Emmy award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman with both classical and Asian instruments, like the taiko and erhu.

Ahead of the concert, Avatar co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have commented on the impact of Zuckerman’s music. “Jeremy's music is one of the most crucial ingredients in Avatar, providing the emotional backbone to the characters' arcs and capturing the spirit of Aang's world,” said Konietzko.

DiMartino added: "From epic action scenes to heartfelt emotional moments, Jeremy’s score was an integral part of Avatar’s storytelling. To hear his music live with an orchestra will be a truly special experience."

Nickelodeon

Aside from the score, Avatar: The Last Airbender was celebrated upon its initial release due to its stunning visuals and emotional storyline. The series follows the story of Aang, a 12-year-old who is the last surviving Avatar of his kind, as the only one who can control earth, air, fire and water all at once, he strives to bring harmony to the spirit world with the help of friends like Katara, Sokka, and Toph.

From 2005 to 2008, the series earned much acclaim and was turned into an ongoing comics series, a prequel novel series and a less than fantastic live-action film. A new live-action series is also set to release on Netflix soon. But for now, here’s how you can get tickets to see the series in concert.

Buy Avatar: The Last Airbender in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is the Avatar: The Last Airbender concert?

The Avatar: The Last Airbender concert is happening for one night only in London next year. Here’s the details:

21st Jan 2024 – London, Royal Festival Hall

If you don’t know, the Royal Festival Hall sits in London’s Southbank Centre, just a short walk from the National Theatre.

To get there by tube you can either head to Waterloo station (on the Bakerloo, Jubilee, Northern or Waterloo & City lines), or head to Enbankment (Bakerloo, District, Circle and Northern lines) and walk over the bridge. Or, you can get to Waterloo and Waterloo East train stations via a Southwestern or Southeastern service.

How to get tickets to Avatar: The Last Airbender in concert

The pre-sale for this went live today (Thursday 19th October) at 10am. General sale tickets will go up on Friday 20th October, also at 10am.

Buy Avatar: The Last Airbender in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

How to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender in the UK

Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to watch in the UK on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Both streaming services have all three seasons on offer.

If you haven’t yet, remember you can sign up to Amazon Prime with a 30 day free trial (after which you pay £8.99 a month) or, you can sign up to just Amazon Prime Video for £5.99 a month.

Get your Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

If you want a better offer check out the best Amazon Prime offers for this month.

