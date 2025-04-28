Following the 30th anniversary release of the single on 7" vinyl, the band have seen a new surge in popularity.

Some Might Say, which was part of their 14x Platinum album What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?, first topped the charts back in May 1995 – the band's first number one single in the UK.

It spent three weeks in the Top 10, with Morning Glory becoming one of the most beloved British albums of all time.

The track continues to be a crowd-pleaser to this day. Written by Noel Gallagher, he would perform the track as a solo artist after the band's initial split in 2009.

He also listed it as one of his four favourite Oasis songs in an interview with photographer Kevin Cummins for his new book Oasis: The Masterplan.

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis, pictured 1995. Getty

Currently, they're competing with Alex Warren’s Ordinary, which is shaping up for its seventh week at number one if it can hold Some Might Say at bay.

The Official Charts first look, which is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports, has Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club at number three, Ed Sheeran’s Azizam at number four, and Show Me Love by WizTheMC/Bees & Honey at number five.

Other new entrants include Sleep Token’s Damocles, which could enter the Top 10 at number six, and Lorde’s new track What Was That, which is currently in line for number seven.

Doechii’s Anxiety and Ravyn Lenae's Love Me Not are currently shaped for eight and nine, with Benson Boone’s Mystical Magical completing the Top 10.

The official locked-in results will be revealed on Friday.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.