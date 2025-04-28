Oasis set to battle for UK number one again with re-release of classic single
Ahead of their highly-anticipated reunion tour, Oasis are still proving to be chart-toppers.
Oasis may not have released new music since their split 16 years ago – but they’re still set to enter the Official UK Charts once again.
The band, fronted by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, are primed to re-enter the singles chart at number two with classic track Some Might Say.
Following the 30th anniversary release of the single on 7" vinyl, the band have seen a new surge in popularity.
Some Might Say, which was part of their 14x Platinum album What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?, first topped the charts back in May 1995 – the band's first number one single in the UK.
It spent three weeks in the Top 10, with Morning Glory becoming one of the most beloved British albums of all time.
The track continues to be a crowd-pleaser to this day. Written by Noel Gallagher, he would perform the track as a solo artist after the band's initial split in 2009.
He also listed it as one of his four favourite Oasis songs in an interview with photographer Kevin Cummins for his new book Oasis: The Masterplan.
Currently, they're competing with Alex Warren’s Ordinary, which is shaping up for its seventh week at number one if it can hold Some Might Say at bay.
The Official Charts first look, which is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports, has Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club at number three, Ed Sheeran’s Azizam at number four, and Show Me Love by WizTheMC/Bees & Honey at number five.
Other new entrants include Sleep Token’s Damocles, which could enter the Top 10 at number six, and Lorde’s new track What Was That, which is currently in line for number seven.
Doechii’s Anxiety and Ravyn Lenae's Love Me Not are currently shaped for eight and nine, with Benson Boone’s Mystical Magical completing the Top 10.
The official locked-in results will be revealed on Friday.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.